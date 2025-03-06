A Nigerian woman shared a video showing people how her son has changed just one week after starting school in Canada

The mother wanted people to know that her son's way of pronouncing words in English has changed significantly

When the boy was asked to pronounce water, he pronounced it in a posh way, stunning his mother with the new accent

A Nigerian boy who just started school in Canada has shown significant changes in the way he speaks.

The boy's mother shared a video on TikTok to show people how the boy now speaks with a new accent.

The video was shared by @rarepearl_5 and it showed the boy pronouncing words differently from what the mother knows.

According to the woman, her son has only attended school in Canada for one week, and he acquired the new accent.

When the little boy was told to pronounce 'water,' his pronunciation skipped the letter 't' and pronounced it as 'wora.'

Her mother could not help but ask where he learned it and he said it was his teacher who taught him to pronounce that way.

A lot of reactions have trailed the video with some mothers who also live abroad sharing their own experiences.

The video is captioned:

"My Son after attending school in Canada for just one week."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy changes his accent after starting school in Canada

@EXPENSIVE FRANCIS said:

"Me that has been here for decades my accent never change. Once I talk they will shout nigeria man."

@SandraOnome said:

"Even the boy know say him accent done change."

@Callme_zoba said:

"Please more lessons from miss flower."

@BabieTrisha said:

"Deep down you happy."

@Tennis jeans plug said:

"My son will experience same in the future."

@morewhunmie said:

"My current situation ooo…my daughter now says ´´worra boru’´ instead of water bottle."

@Peppy said:

"Eh dey shock me how our Nigerian kids adapt to the other countries school faster than our own school."

@Joy_Achanya said:

"Na this accent dey sweet me pass when it comes to kids."

@Jennie said:

"Just give him one month, you won’t be able to understand what he is saying."

@Amygabbyrealty16 said:

"Story of my life. No be dem send us make eba no gree us change accent o."

@Eunice said:

"God my children nor go dey this Nigeria."

@Lilly said:

"Give him 3 months, I am talking from experience."

@Jessica said:

"He gonna learn more. Wait until he starts teaching you how to speak."

@sweetlycherish said:

"As e Dey sweet the boy na so e Dey sweet me chai."

