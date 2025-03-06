A Nigerian man has shared WhatsApp messages from a group chat set up to support a friend who lost his father

In the group chat, the grieving man's friends tried to elevate his mood in a way that some netizens deemed inappropriate

While some netizens insisted that their language was insulting, others criticised the friends for 'throwing jabs' at the deceased

A group of friends' attempt to console a grieving friend following the loss of his father has sparked controversy online.

The friends, who were part of a WhatsApp group chat set up to support the bereaved man, made some harsh remarks about the deceased in an effort to lift their friend's spirits.

Men throw jabs at friend's deceased dad

Screenshots of the chat were shared by one of the friends @Carpenters_son on X who laughed over the situation.

"My guys dad passed on! And we trying to comfort him the best way we can! The group chat is a mess. Male friendship >>>," he captioned the post.

The messages in question included jokes about the deceased's appearance and suggestions that his passing was a result of poverty.

While the friend claimed their intention was to make the grieving son smile, many online observers deemed their comments insensitive and disrespectful.

Some of their messages read:

"See the rubbish man's face. You sure say this man dey better place? Na poverty kill am. From the day I heard that he died, I had a great joy in my heart. That man suffered very well. He doesn't deserve to rest. His death no suppose pain anybody. He had it coming."

Reactions trail men's attempt to support grieving friend

Some Nigerians argued that joking about someone's deceased parent, regardless of the intention, was unacceptable.

Others defended the friends, suggesting that their comments, although ill-advised, were motivated by a desire to comfort their friend.

Thedispenser said:

"This is too much and childish. He was clearly not comfortable with it. This is not how men banter abeg."

Eazykel wrote:

"I feel the level of friendship determines the banter. There are people who can say this and you'd laugh" and then there's the one you would remove teeth."

Olori wrote:

"This very disrespectful and immature. There should be levels to these things. Doing this and posting this is crazy. What’s funny?"

Achenyo said:

"No girl child would allow this! Omo nobody go yab my parent, especially not when they just passed! This is disrespectful abeg."

Victoria said:

"The sad part about this whole distasteful exchange is that Ekene might’ve been pissed and sad about these. But a lot of men do not know how to stand up to other men. So he’d rather suffer in silence for some approval."

Mr Versatile said:

"Ekene wey go dey laugh. You think say he no dey talk pass like this for people own. Na payback dem just dey give am. Real guys go understand."

Somichez reacted:

"People criticize what they don't understand and that's what you're doing now. Funny thing is that they won't do this if it was his mom and you no fit understand this one sef."

King said:

"Beg your papa make e no die sha because if na me be Ekene, my prayer point go be make one of una papa die very early make I start my own."

Miss Capable added:

"Even though I feel the Ekene himself might be doing this to his other friends too, this one is too much, especially from the Stanley guy as if he wants the man gone."

See the post below:

Lady dragged for posting chat with late friends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was dragged after posting a screenshot of her Facebook chat with her secondary school friend who passed away in 2024.

The lady, who acted as a bridesmaid for her deceased friend when she wedded in 2021, recounted their friendship journey.

