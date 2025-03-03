A young Nigerian man has shared his shock online over the outrageous price he paid for one crate of eggs

In a trending post on X, he expressed surprise that prices had risen so high and advised people to regularly visit the market to stay informed about current prices

Social media users who came across the post on the app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian man's online lamentation about the soaring cost of eggs has gone viral on social media.

He expressed his astonishment about the price he was charged for a crate of eggs at a supermarket.

Man buys crate of eggs for N9,000

The man, known by his handle Morris_Monye, took to the social media platform X to express his dismay.

His post quickly went viral, with numerous users flocking to the comments section to share their own stories of woe about rising prices.

Morris_Monye's initial post revealed his shock at being charged N9,000 for the eggs, which he felt was huge.

"I didn’t know crate of eggs is now 9,000. It’s good to go out once once and buy stuff yourself," he said.

However, some commentators questioned the accuracy of his claim, insisting that the price he quoted was far higher than what they had paid for the same item.

In response, Morris_Monye posted a receipt as evidence, which showed that he had indeed been charged the amount he initially stated.

Man displays receipt showing price of 1 crate of eggs Photo credit: @Morris_Monye/X.

The photo of the receipt sparked further outrage, with many calling for greater price regulation to protect consumers from what they perceived as profiteering.

"It’s like they’ve scammed me. Everyone is saying it’s 6,000. There should be price control really," Morris said.

See the post below:

Reactions as man buys eggs for N9k

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Anusua said:

"I used to think my wife was scamming me until I decided to go to market one Saturday. I came back dejected and angry. I had to use calculator at home to calculate and be sure my pockets were not picked."

Chinemerem wrote:

"They should tell you the size of the egg they are quoting the 6000 for you, so that you can confirm if it’s the same size that you bought."

Rita wrote:

"They cheat you. A 3k difference that is huge. A crate of egg is 6k."

Zona said:

"My mama be like "buy ugu 300, tomatoes 500 ". I just laugh and give my sister 5 times the price she said. She doesn't come out, so she doesn't know everything is almost times ten the price."

Atubulated reacted:

"You obviously bought from a supermarket. The egg come still dey answer Fortuna."

Abed wrote:

"First, a crate of eggs has 24 eggs. Yours is 30 eggs. Secondly, supermarket prices are usually higher. So, while it looks expensive, it is still close to the value of what you paid for it."

Benjosh added:

"Why are people saying they cheat u??? Them no see receipt??Supermarket prices are different. I thought we already took it as a norm since time immemorial."

Nigerian man buys fuel for N3600

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said a huge amount of money left his pocket within a few minutes after making household purchases.

He said he paid for eggs, fuel, fresh tomatoes, a tin of milk and one loaf of bread, and he ended up spending N8,100.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

