A Nigerian boy who is talented has been unable to go to school due to a lack of money after secondary school

The boy is able to fabricate toy cars, toy aeroplanes, and other robots that can move and this has impressed people

The boy is not going to school and a Nigerian man has called for people to help him get higher education

A Nigerian man shared the story of a young boy who is not going to school.

The boy has finished his secondary school but he is not able to further his education.

The Nigerian boy is able to fabricate many things. Photo credit: Instagram/Sochima Tech Projects.

In a post he made on LinkedIn, Bright Dara identified the boy as Sochima.

He extolled the talent inherent in the young boy, noting he could fabricate things that could move.

He said:

"Sochima lives in Anambra State - Nigeria with his mum. He left secondary school a few years ago, but hasn't been able to further his education due to financial constraints.

"Going through his various projects on Facebook, YouTube and some other social media platforms, I discovered Sochima's ingenuity and creativity. A lot of PhD holders would struggle to scratch the surface of Sochima's technological creations and breakthroughs. Admiring his creations, he reminds me of my favourite sci-fiction character Tony Stark (Iron Man) from Iron Man.

Bright called for people to support Sochima to further his education since he has greater potential.

He said:

"But the saddening and appalling part was to discover that Sochima has barely gotten any support, sponsorship or scholarships to take his gifts to the next level. It's almost as if his talents are still raw and yet to be refined. My video call conversation with him revealed this and I felt a big burden in my heart.

"Sochima is yet to further his education in any tertiary institution and I am afraid this might hinder him from reaching his full potential. During my conversation with him, he mentioned that he would love to continue his education in fields such as Robotics, Programming and Coding. However, he is unable to do so due to financial or educational constraints."

Reactions to Sochima's works

Kemisola Bolarinwa said:

"Thanks for showcasing Sochima's incredible talent. I completely agree with you about the abundance of raw talent in Nigeria."

Taiwo 'TY' Akintoye said:

"I think you should guide or help him create a LinkedIn account."

