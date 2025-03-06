A group of archeological researchers has discovered some bone tools which were forged 1.5 million years ago in Africa

The research work was published in the journal Nature and states that the tools were made by ancient humans

The bone tools were made of elephant and hippopotamus bones, and they were found in Tanzania’s Olduvai Gorge

A group of archeologists has made a major discovery regarding the ability of ancient humans to forge tools 1.5 million years ago.

The discovery showed that ancient humans had more capabilities to make and use tools than previously known to researchers.

Bone tools from several years ago have been found in Tanzania's Olduvai Gorge. Photo credit: CSIC via CNN.

Source: UGC

The bone tools are 27 in number and were discovered at Tanzania’s Olduvai Gorge, CNN reports.

The study published Wednesday in the journal Nature suggests to scientists that ancient humans applied more technical skills to forge tools for their benefits.

According to the research, the scientists found 27 fragments of limb bones from hippopotamuses and elephants.

The bone tools also showed evidence of having been sharpened and shaped meticulously by the ancient humans who may have used stone to do the job.

The discovery shows that ancient humans had the ability to forge tools. Photo credit: CSIC via CNN.

Source: UGC

The lead author of the study, Dr. Ignacio de la Torre, who is a scientist at the Spanish National Research Council’s Institute of History and codirector of the Olduvai Gorge Archaeology, said the ancient humans incorporated innovation in stone work.

His words:

“This expansion of technological potential indicates advances in the cognitive abilities and mental structures of these hominins, who knew how to incorporate technical innovations by adapting their knowledge of stone work to the manipulation of bone remains."

Where is Olduvai Gorge?

The Olduvai Gorge is in Tanzania, East Africa and is also part of a UNESCO World Heritage site often referred to as the “Cradle of Humankind."

Study coauthor Jackson Njau, associate professor in the department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Indiana University, who is from Tanzania, said he is fascinated by the discoveries at the site.

Njau said:

“As a Tanzanian native, I’ve been captivated since my high school days by the groundbreaking discoveries made at renowned Olduvai Gorge site in northern Tanzania. The iconic work of the famous archaeologists Drs. Louis and Mary Leakey, which discovered early human fossils … and the world’s first human stone tools ignited my fascination and fueled the dreams of countless young students, myself included, who aspired to follow in their footsteps.”

Scientists share information about Asteroid 2024 YR4

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about an asteroid which had been detected by scientists studying its possibility of colliding with Earth.

The asteroid is known as the 2024 YR4, and it has a 2.2% chance of hitting our planet on December 22, 2032.

However, scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are still observing the asteroid.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng