A young Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience after boarding a public bus in Warri, Delta state

In a video, she displayed the 'mini supermarket' that the driver had set up inside the bus for passengers who wanted provisions

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young lady's funny experience on a public bus in Warri, Delta state, has left social media users in stitches.

The lady had boarded the bus, only to discover that the driver had converted a section of the vehicle into a shop.

Lady displays 'mini supermarket' in public bus

The lady, who shares her content on TikTok under the handle @jennyvee20, expressed her shock as she shared the video online.

In the video, she captured several provisions neatly arranged for sale, catering to the needs of passengers.

The driver's entrepreneurial spirit was evident, as he even provided his account details for those who wished to make purchases.

"POV: You enter a public transport that has a mini supermarket inside. Nothing you no go see for Warri," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady displays mini supermarket in bus

The video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users expressing their admiration for the driver's ingenuity.

Some people praised the driver's resourcefulness, while others joked about the shopping experience.

@Gifted said:

"Everytime, he go talk say he nr get change. You go buy something by force."

@Cee Jeji said:

"I thought Kenya has seen alot but Nigeria is seeing alot more."

@mr.do.something1 said:

"I'm a single father. My baby mama doesn't send us money anymore."

@aj_baby30 said:

"Make me and my daughter no mistakenly enter this car oo."

@oke endurance said:

"The driver nor Dey over take anybody o if journey too long take something."

@Blooming Flower commented:

"This one wan spoil market for traffic hawkers."

@Hapumah said:

"You sure say this one no be content sha cos i no understand again oh, supermarket inside transport."

@tc mimieh said:

"People knows what is the meaning of marketing means."

@user632559 reacted:

"This one no go gree give person change ooooo if change remain abeg use m collect something."

@Hood Monalisa said:

"I was telling my mum and she said she has entered his bus from dsc roundabout, they bought things from him and even encouraged him."

@Martha Tracy aɗded:

"May the Zambian conductors not see this Kuzankala if you haven't bought anything, we won't drop you at your station."

Watch the video below:

Lady sets up small provision shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hardworking Nigerian lady went viral on social media after showing off her new provision shop.

In a video, she happily displayed the goods in the shop and gave gratitude to God for the achievement.

