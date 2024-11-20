A Nigerian man is building a car that looks like Cybertruck, one of the cars manufactured by Elon Musk's Tesla

The man shared a video on TikTok showing that he has laid the skeletal structure of the car that looks like Cybertruck

A lot of people who have seen the man's version of the Cybertruck said he is talented and wishes he achieved his dream

A Nigerian man aims to build a car resembling Elon Musk's Cybertruck.

The man posted a series of videos on his TikTok account showing how far he has gone on the project.

The man aims to build a car that looks like Tesla Cybertruck. Photo credit: TikTok/Yakkabad and Getty Images/ Anadolu.

Source: UGC

In one of the videos, Yakkabad posted a photo fo the original Tesla Cybertruck and also posted a photo of his own.

Many people who saw what he was building said it looked exactly like the Tesla Cybertruck, at least in shape.

In another video, he showed the skeletal structure of the 'Cybertruck' which he drew on a paper.

Watch one of the videos below:

Reactions as man starts building car that looks like Tesla Cybertruck

@Jagz01 asked:

"Is Elon Musk aware?"

@No name said:

"Why your own get petrol engine?"

@Kay_Boy said:

"I wan see wen you dey drive am bro, but you're too good."

@user4162583882556 said:

"My brother you too much."

@Mr cruise said:

"I too like your own more than the one wey Elon musk make."

@Ude Ozo said:

"I prefer this guy own oo due to engine sound. It means a lot to me than driving a boring car."

@Michael said:

"If Elon Musk catch you enh!"

@godfirst848 said:

"Congratulations, but bro still try and do video inside the car."

@bayelsa boo said:

"Cybertruck with Toyota engine."

@POPJ. YRN said:

"Create your own happiness."

@johndibia said:

"If Elon never sue person the rest no go learn."

Boy builds prototype of filling station

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy went viral after his innovation surfaced online.

The boy built a prototype filling station that looked so beautiful that people praised him.

When asked to operate the prototype filling station, he took one of the pumps and pumped liquid out.

Source: Legit.ng