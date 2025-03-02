A Nigerian car dealer has sparked uproar on social media after sharing a video of a fairly used car which he put up for sale

In a video, the man advertised the Nissan Micra which he claimed he was selling for a whopping sum of N5.5 million

However, netizens in the comments section expressed their opinions in the comments section, noting that the price was outrageous

A Nigerian car dealer has been trending online after flaunting a fairly used car for sale at a huge price.

The vehicle in question, a Nissan Micra, was advertised in a video that quickly went viral, sparking a heated debate among netizens.

Nigerian car dealer shows off N5.5 million Nissan Micra Photo credit: @aydeemotors/TikTok, Kelvin Murray/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Car dealer advertises car for N5.5 million

The car dealer, who goes by the handle @aydeemotors on TikTok, dubbed the vehicle as a "foreign used" model with "genuine papers".

However, it was the asking price that left many social media users aghast.

The dealer had slapped a whopping N5.5 million on the vehicle, which many deemed to be grossly inflated.

"For sale Foreign used Nissan micra automatic with genuine papers selling for just 5.5m Kaduna," the video's caption read.

As the video made the rounds on social media, many users took to the comments section to express their outrage and disbelief.

Nigerian car dealer advertises Nissan Micra for huge cost Photo credit: @aydeemotors/TikTok.

Several people questioned the dealer's pricing strategy, with some even suggesting that the vehicle was not worth a fraction of the asking price.

The backlash was swift and merciless, with the dealer facing a barrage of criticism from all corners.

Reactions as car dealer advertises Nissan car

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their varying opinions.

@Shola said:

"5.5m for this thing way be like power bank."

@morgan said:

"I go dey drive this car with facemask shame no go allow me."

@wavyforthewrld reacted:

"5.5 million for motor wey be like Aunty Ramota??"

@marajifrmdao said:

"If I collect the car free you go still balance me."

@Kelvin Kae said:

"5.5 metres abi million? na money you dey talk about abi the distance wey the car cover."

@Justice said:

"If I swap my Nokia torch with this car you go still balance me tiri five."

@Taiwo reacted:

"Y’all don’t get it,it’s vintage."

@omitade said:

"With my 12pro max nah you go still balance me with 100k."

@DarlingTeePhones said:

"How far 1.2m and u go still fill the tank and service am."

@Trench baby reacted:

"Better make I spend 6M for club one night. You want make my enemies laugh me?"

@Mohammed said:

"How did we get here. Nothing vex me pass that drift way e drift."

@Henry Tony said:

"If them never kpai one car dealer, the rest no go learn."

@MISTER RIDDLES OF TIKTOK said:

"Una no see as the Car dey drift. 5.5m no much now."

@terahlee said:

"I like the sound wey you use start sef, "kosowolowo" na why you wan run daylight robbery with this car price."

@Prince AKÈŹĖ said:

"I go rather give that 5.5m to Sophie make she take buy her Lambo. Wentin Burna do her too pain me."

@Mr. Indickstructible said:

"Because you use am drift like say u Dey fast and furious?"

@nwokorie66 said:

"This economy is finished."

@PJ said:

"5.5m for car wey i don drive tire for Doctor Drive."

@Chäse said:

"You suppose put am back for reverse and show us something exciting."

@Tn Dibee/Boo On Ice said:

"I go give u my Samsung worth 145k u go still balance me for maintenance."

@hussainiadamani commented:

"Na the drift make a reach that price? That’s if it will be considered a drift in the first place."

@User not found217 added:

"Car wey I suppose give you tecno pop2 make you even give me change."

Watch the video here:

