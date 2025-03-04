A heated argument broke out after a Nigerian family insisted that a suitor pay N1 million as bridewealth before marrying their daughter

In a video, the families were seen exchanging words with each other and insisting on not continuing the marriage plans

Social media users who came across the video on Instagram stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A dispute erupted between two families in Nigeria over a proposed marriage, after the bride's family demanded a huge payment in exchange for their daughter's hand in marriage.

The disagreement was captured on video and shared on Instagram, sparking lots of reactions and comments.

Lady's family requests N1 million from suitor

The video posted by @mazitundeednut on Instagram revealed that the groom's family had been asked to pay N1 million as part of the marriage arrangements.

A member of the groom's family, who recorded the video, expressed his outrage and frustration at the demand, stating that they had no intention of proceeding with the marriage.

In his words:

"We are not marrying again. We wanted to marry a lady in Mbaise, Imo state and they insisted that we pay N1 million bride price. N1 million? We are not marrying again."

Reactions as drama ensues during bride price payment

The incident sparked reactions from Nigerians as many shared their opinions on the matter.

The payment in question is a traditional requirement in Nigerian cultures, but many argued that it had become an outdated and excessive practice.

Dr.legendclothing said:

"For wife wey una no even sure weda fruit of the womb dey."

Topmank123 said:

"For kpekus way done service the whole community."

Ewa_collectionz wrote:

"They wan sell her."

Ella__swiz reacted:

"If u check am now the uncles bringing the yeye list no do anything for her o."

Faynessa_baby wrote:

"I thought it's more than 1million self."

Iamxpectedofficial said:

"Bro I paid it comfortably stop making noise."

Parker_ojugo stated:

"Since ghe ghe enter this industry everybody eyes don open."

Gidden_chunez said:

"Just give her belle na them go come they beg you."

Prozper_quinns_official said:

"Even the environment and houses is not up to 1m."

Mcee_sweet said:

"As dem tell una 1m, na elders wey una carry come go now bargain price with dem. At the end e fit end 500k na sweetness of traditional marriage."

Tyrese_officials said:

"I believe the things the were meant to buy while coming must have been included in the 1m but you kwanu way no fit pay 1m Shay you fit take care of this girl if you finally marry her."

Cinnatilove1_official said:

"Thank God this time is not from IMO State."

Veramuna22 said:

"My question is didn’t the man know all that before proceeding to her father’s house to marry her? Mtchewwww. You go person house go collect list, the day of the marriage you carry ur people go there, all of a sudden you begin rant on top list wey you don hold for hand for months or even years. Mtchewwww."

Official_tacus added:

"Ajo agwa ndi Mbaise akalia only Anambra and Enugu should like my comment."

Dorisibeabuchi commented:

"This is a family thing. I'm from Mbaise, my cousin husband didn't spend up to 500k for everything ooo both bride price. My uncle only took #70 as bride price. It's a family thing. If you jam greedy family dem go reap up off."

Watch the video here:

Man cancels wedding plans over N3.5 million bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the United Kingdom cancelled his wedding plans over expensive bride price.

Photos of the list emerged on social media with different items for the bride's family members.

