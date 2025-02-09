Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

The payment of the bride price by the groom and his family is compulsory for formalising the union between the man and woman.

Bide price part of the African culture and tradition for marriage in Nigeria regardless of the tribe.

As reported by Vanguard, below is the list of the most expensive bride prices in Nigeria.

Imo state

Getting married to a Mbaise lady from Imo state is amongst the most expensive in Nigeria.

The Mbaise people are found in three local government areas in Imo state (Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, and Ezinihitte Mbaise).

This is so because of the several components that make up their traditional marriage list, or Ime Ego in Igbo.

The traditional marriage rite involves multiple steps before a Mbaise lady can become someone else's wife.

The last step in the marriage process is the list which contains several items.

It will take up to a million naira in presently day Nigeria to get the items on the marriage list.

Adamawa state

The second state on this list is Adamawa state.

The Bororo, a subgroup of the Fulani ethnic group makes huge demands before giving their daughters out in marriage.

According to the Bororo tradition, the groom is required to provide livestock, specifically cows, as part of the bride price.

The demand for livestock is influenced by their livestock and pastoral lifestyle, where cattle represent wealth, status, and sustenance.

Depending on the family’s status, the bride’s background, and the negotiations between the two families the number of cows demanded can vary significantly.

This decision makes bride prices among the Bororo tribe very expensive as the market value of cows in Nigeria is not for the poor.

The livestock demand varies ranging from 10 to 50 cows depending on the family’s status, the bride’s background, and the negotiations between the groom and bride's families.

Rivers State

Representing the south-south are the Okiriika, Ikwerre, Kalabari, and Ogoni people.

Their bride price is one of the most expensive states in Nigeria.

The marriage process involves multiple steps, with the bride price being an integral part of formalising the union between the bride and the groom.

The groom is expected to provide monetary payments, and material items and pay for the bride’s family lineage (called “ame nda”) and various traditional rites.

Adding to the cost and complexity are gifts for extended family members and even community elders in some cases.

It is seen as a rite of passage that cements familial bonds and demonstrates the groom’s capability to provide for his new family.

Akwa Ibom State

The Annang and Ibibio people in Akwa Ibom state complete the list of the most expensive bride prices in Nigeria.

They are known for their rich cultural traditions, particularly regarding marriage and the payment of bride prices.

The marriage list which includes the payment of bride price is almost 4 pages long.

The monetary aspect varies significantly depending on the families involved in the marriage.

The list is accompanied by ceremonial gifts and community involvement, which can further escalate the costs.

