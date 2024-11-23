A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom has cancelled his wedding plans over expensive bride price

Photos of the list have emerged on social media with different items for the bride's family members

Many who came across the post on X shared their opinion on the items seen in the bride price list

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom said he was no longer interested in his relationship with a lady.

After receiving a bride price list worth N3.5m, the man cancelled his marriage plans with his Nigerian lover.

A matchmaker on X, @dearolaa, shared the story of the man who is a member of her platform.

According to her, the bride price list pained the man because he had plans to take the lady abroad.

The post partly read:

“Why would anyone ask for all these just to marry a woman? Won’t the man end up treating her like he likes? You basically sold your child. It’s very ridiculous and I hope women learn from this.

“This man has plans of taking her abroad and even paying her school fees abroad. Can’t you even think of that bigger picture? Now you have lost a good man cos of greed.”

Reactions as man gets bride price list of N3.5 million

@Arakunrin MFR said:

"After looking through the list, my first thought is, what tribe is the woman from? A typical Yoruba family would not make such a high-level request, or else they would have viewed the man as a chance to defraud him of money in exchange for a marriage."

@Sunny91466615 said:

"E sure me say na one particular people go present this kind list."

@Horlahyde_324 said:

"These people are not reasonable at all."

@te3_tia

"Bride price twice??? That’s so unreasonable! He should send some people there and they can negotiate. He should also talk to his babe to talk to her family too."

@lurd___ said:

"Very Valid reason to break off a marriage."

