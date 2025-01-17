A young Nigerian lady said she had been admitted into her dream school to study for a degree in mortuary science

The lady shared a screenshot of the notification she got from the school telling her the date to resume studies

She did not mention the name of the school but an online check shows that there are schools in Nigeria offering mortuary science

A Nigerian lady said she had gained admission to study in her dream school to study for a degree.

In a TikTok post, the lady said she was admitted to study mortuary science, management and funeral service program.

The lady gained admission to study mortuary science. Photo credit: TikTok/@baby_chi5.

The post by @baby_chi5 did not mention the name of the school but she shared the admission notice the school sent her.

She said:

"Finally, I have been given admission into my dream school."

Baby Chi sounded as if she did not like the course of study the school gave to her.

The text message sent to her by the school instructed her on when to resume studies.

It read:

"Congrats! You have been offered admission into the MORTUARY SCIENCE, MANAGEMENT AND FUNERAL SERVICE TRAINING PROGRAMME in Please resume on Monday, 20/01/2025 for further briefing on the steps to take."

Checks online show that the Lagos State College of Health Technology offers courses in mortuary services.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gains admission to study mortuary science

@OGUNTEBI IBIYEDI said:

"I was waiting for yo yo yo I’m kidding."

@Shine said:

"And I de expect yo yo yo I'm kidding."

@wounded warrior said:

"Which kin course you won go study so."

@Ananaih said:

"You and dead body go dey do yo yo yo I'm kidding."

@Pee bullion said:

"You go dey shop rice anyhow. Funeral rice dey always sweet."

@randey406 said:

"Mortuary science bawo."

@Slim thick said:

"Na how to carry casket dem wan teach una."

@Marvellous said:

"I no know say that kin course dey exist oo."

@eunicesky said"

"This my school but im studying biomedical engineering laff wan finish me since morning."

@Mõmoĥ Tïmï said:

"Ehhhh. Reject am because I don help you reject am already."

@ZOEY said:

"So your dream job nah to become mortuary attendant?"

@BIG_WIZZY 001 said:

"Mortuary attendant."

@Sa.rahstarr18 commented:

"Abeg this dream sch so, na English be their problem Abi na weti them dey call Human Anatomy for the sch be that. Mortuary bawo."

@ezpikin_001 said:

"And who is going to be your lecturer? mortuary attendant?"

@peace said:

"Was I the only one expecting yo yo yo I'm kidding."

Lady gains admission into the University of Nigeria Nsukka

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady is now studying at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state, where she gained admission.

The lady was admitted into the institution to study medicine and surgery, and she recently had her matriculation ceremony.

Her sister, who also attended the event at UNN, shared a post showing how they surprised her with a cake.

Her words:

"My sister scored 324 in JAMB and was offered admission to study into the illustrious University of Nigeria, Nsukka."

