A Nigerian man who went to the spa used a lot of coins to pay for the services he received at the beauty facility

In a video shared on TikTok, the man said the coins were the only money he had, insisting it was a legal tender

The lady at the spa said the company was not going to accept N8,000 worth of coins, insisting they be paid in paper currency

A Nigerian man is trending online because of what he did when he went to a spa.

The man was supposed to pay the spa attended after he got services rendered to him.

However, in a video posted by Odogwu Ten Five, he brought out a lot of coins from a bag saying he would like to use it to pay.

However, the spa attendant was quickly taken aback by the suggestion because coins are no longer popular.

It is hard to find a part of Nigeria where coins are still in use, but Odogwu Ten Five seems to have them in large quantities.

In the video, Odogwu said he was going to pay N8,000 and that he had the money in coins, a situation that didn't resonate well with the spa attendant.

She was angered and insisted that she was not going to accept it. Another lady who a superior emerged and also said the spa don't accept coins.

She insisted the spa should be given paper currency or Odogwu should pay them with a transfer.

Odogwu captioned the video:

"Just when I thought its A day of pure pampering and serenity for me at a Spa in the city of Ibadan but @citylux_spa felt it’s right to reject the Nigeria currency. I will not let this slide at all."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man brings out N8000 worth of coins to pay for service

@Sliminess said:

"You can go to jail for declining legal tender."

@Samuel Enoch said:

"This guy is using this content to send a very sensible message to federal government something have to be done fast so embarrassing my country."

@Oladayo Pelumi said:

"Nigeria money useless, but na if dollar coins una go collect?"

@Moses Gulvi said:

"Something that starts as a prank might end up with someone in court and prison. Why calling Nigerian Currency useless? EFCC are also on Social Media remember."

@songjim said:

"This was meant to advertise city lux spa but everything here goes wrong. I just pray EFCC or CBN taskforce don't visit ur location and arrest you."

@SAMMYPURSITO said:

"This video fit cause problem oo .. you have to accept the money and deposit it at the bank."

