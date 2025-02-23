A Nigerian man said anybody who travelled abroad should try to plan for retirement on time to avoid suffering

The man shared what he suffered on a day snow covered the road and his car with no one to help him out

He said it was good for those living abroad to plan themselves very well in readiness to retire back home in Nigeria

A Nigerian man has advised people living abroad always to keep in mind that they would retire back home.

The man shared the need for abroad-based Nigerians not to allow themselves to grow too old abroad before thinking of coming back.

The man said living abroad in old age could be difficult. Photo credit: TikTok/Eleanya Ucheya and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video he posted, the man, Eleanya Ucheya said it is not good for one to be old abroad, because the person could suffer.

He used himself as an example, indicating that there are things he is already finding difficult to do because of his age.

According to Eleanya, he was coming back from work and he discovered that snow had covered everywhere.

He said there was a snowstorm and the cold was too much, making it highly difficult for him to drive.

The man said there was a snowstorm and he found it hard to get home from work. Photo credit: TikTok/Eleanya Ucheya.

Source: TikTok

Eleanya said when he put his legs on the snow, it was as if he was going to freeze because he was not wearing his protective boots.

He said he managed to get home but when his key dropped on the ground, he found it hard to bend and pick it.

He noted that even if one has children abroad, the children might end up living to start their own lives.

However, he said if one moves from abroad to Nigeria, one could have a better life while old.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man living abroad shares his opinion

@stellawunmi said:

"It's serious matter o not funny at all ! you're right old age should not catch you abroad o... lol."

@Roga roga said:

"Then why are you still doing in Europe sir?"

@kato said:

"The message is for one to plan well and don’t forget putting up something for yourself back home for old age. Thanks bro."

@NMNpR001 said:

"I’ll remain in U.S. and keep vacationing to Naija. When you get to the States, plan accordingly, hustle to settle down, go for a great career-education, retirement plan, & happy at the end. Enough!."

@mamatruth said:

"With all this adivce people will not still learn lesson. No way you go to andere man land. It will never be like you place. And the people will never see you as one of them. If u like get all the pass."

@Faith Ukadire said:

"The other is a man from imo state he's 77 years old now and is not planning to come back to Nigeria. he only come back home to do one or two then travel back abroad."

Lady says America is expensive

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady expressed frustration over the high cost of basic things that used to be very cheap in supermarkets.

Gina Ngwe said it is becoming hard for her to walk into the supermarket and find something she could buy for 1$.

However, Gina said she was not going to return home even if the cost of things continued to skyrocket.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng