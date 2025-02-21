A mother has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she entered the room of her twin daughters who are still babies

In the trending clip, she found one of them resting her head on her sister's lap, with her sister gently patting her head

Social media users who came across the lovely video on the TikTok app took turns to gush over the adorable moment

A mother of twin baby girls stumbled upon an emotional scene when she entered their room, and the video of the moment has gone viral.

Social media users did not fail to shower praises on the adorable girls for the bond displayed in the video.

Mum sees twin daughters bonding together Photo credit: @twinmommalana/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby rests head on twin sister's lap

The clip, shared on TikTok by @twinmommalana, showed the twins displaying affectionate behaviour towards each other.

One of the babies was resting her head on her sister's lap, while the other gently patted her head.

The mother's reaction was one of delight and surprise, as she couldn't believe her eyes upon sighting the duo.

As she entered the room, she was met with the lovely scene, with the twins seemingly enjoying each other's company.

Her voice filled with emotion as she asked the babies, "What are you doing? Are you sleeping on your sister?"

The twins immediately responded by lifting their heads and staring at their mother with wide eyes.

One of the twins rested her head on sister's lap Photo credit: @twinmommalana/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video has sparked comments and lovely reactions from social media users, who can't get enough of the adorable twins.

Reactions as twin babies bond together

TikTok users shared their though in the comments section of the video.

@Marian Yin-Pasiya said:

"As their lawyer , we are suing you for interfering with their bonding session."

@Staceynails 23 said:

"No baby fever formed against me shall prosper."

@Notsile Nkambule said:

"You interrupted so loudly. Don't do that again."

@princess commented:

"Who else is watching with an empty stomach on a Tuesday morning."

@sunfl0w3rv6 said:

"Meanwhile my twins sit on each others heads and bite each other."

@Ilah_johanna said:

"She’s baby sitting her sisssy awwww. They are preciouuuuuus! God Bless."

@T said:

"And what right do you think you have to interrupt such a beautiful and cozy moment?!"

@savedbyGrace said:

"This is the most beautiful thing ihave seen on internet today as twin."

@Charlene said:

"They both looked like” whatever you need it could have waited an hour."

@Ms. Meg said:

"When my twins are like this, I say absolutely nothing. It's too rare, and too precious to interrupt. Your babies are beautiful."

@Pearl Diamond said:

"Ohhh mama why nah those cuties were quite and enjoying their moment why mama. We the online aunties are ready to sue for trespassing."

@Thuli Phakathi said:

"They called me as their handywoman to put a “No Mom allowed” sign."

@_birdiegirl added:

"Now why we trying to make us regret getting tied up. This is precious you are rich mama."

@Can Do Spirit said:

"Created a group for rich people and guess what happened they have removed me."

@nay jay added:

"Wuuuuuuu this is so cute they are making me broody, may this fever locate me."

See the post below:

Gen Z lady shows off twin babies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new mother who gave birth to twins wept in a trending video due to the stress the babies were giving her.

The lady said her mother who came to help her care for the babies for a while had gone back to her house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng