A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to lament over the shocking discovery she made on entering her kitchen

Quite to her astonishment, she found plenty insects scattered around the floor, cupboard and in her pot

Netizens who watched the video suggested some reasons that may have resulted in her kitchen being overtaken by the insects

A Nigerian lady identified as Vikky has cried out over the colony of solider ants she shockingly found in her kitchen.

Vikky, as seen in a TikTok clip she shared, sat on the floor as she lamented what her kitchen has become

She entered the kitchen and videoed the plenty ants scattered around her cupboard and kitchen floor.

The stunned lady went further to open one of her pots and found a large number of the ants still having a field.

Her clip got many talking. One netizen remarked that it is a sign of good things to come. Others said it spelt doom and advised her to be prayerful.

Social media reactions

OLA FUNDZ (GODSON) said:

"See Wetin fine girl Dey pass through ... Na to Dey do shakara for outside una know ( just cruising lol)."

Hassan_sas said:

"Kilode,yu traveled nd go Afghanistan niiSo before yu came back,yu have collect visitors."

jagopm said:

"Na serious warning from ur chi go and beg who you offend."

Desire Lissa@ said:

"Ils blessing. Big opportunity go locate u soon. Mark it somewhere."

Tupen BMS said:

"You don offend one mama go beg her."

Miracle kelechi Young dream said:

"You have to pray hardly because this means alot."

Hayjaybaba said:

"You too.. It remains a bit to keep your kitchen cabinet neat and tidy."

Lady displays plenty ants she found in her pot of rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had showcased the plenty ants she saw in her pot of food.

The lady revealed on TikTok that she made the discovery when she returned from school.

According to her, she was daydreaming about her pot of rice while at school. In the clip she shared, the whole kitchen was occupied by a colony of soldier ants.

The lady found it shocking as no ant was in the kitchen when she left home for school. She took the pot outside to show clearly how severe the situation was.

