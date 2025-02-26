A young Nigerian student has been trending on social media after riding a horse to his matriculation ceremony

In an intriguing video posted via TikTok, the student caused a scene in school as people gathered to watch him ride the horse

Social media users who viewed the video had mixed reactions to the student's unusual mode of transportation

A Nigerian student made a memorable entrance at his matriculation ceremony, opting for a mode of transportation that left onlookers in awe.

The student's decision to ride a horse to the event sparked laughter among his peers and social media users.

Fresher rides horse to matriculation ceremony

The hilarious scene was captured on video and shared on TikTok by @bigtimjay, with a caption that described the student's grand entrance.

As the student rode the horse onto the school premises, a crowd quickly gathered to witness the unusual moment.

The interesting video showed the student's confidence and flair, as he effortlessly posed with the horse while people watched.

"Fresher ride horse come matric," the video's caption read.

Reactions as fresher rides horse to matriculation ceremony

TikTok users who viewed the video had a range of reactions, from praise for the student's style to criticism for what some perceived as a publicity stunt.

@priye said:

"This one don break generational curse."

@B__ekee said:

"Werey think say he be KING IN THE NORTH."

@BIG-FELIX said:

"Na the first person to go school for him generation."

@Certified loner said:

"He go ride dragon come for sign out."

@mustee fx said:

"Nor worry you go come down when you see ya CGPA."

@DeadXM said:

"Na ilorin people fit pull this kind stunt for the whole south east. Awon people yen shiere gannnn."

@Ada Akpi said:

"Na triumphant entry into th the journey of education."

@yourfavouritetallgirl commented:

"First semester result go bring am down."

@Grateful soul said:

"As horse dey carry u up make ur go sha no carry u down."

@Mis Lover Gurl said:

"Nothing wey person no go see, very soon we go hear say person ride lion come matric."

@joyceidara1 said:

"When fresher see him first semester result fresher go come down from horse."

@Anita Agu said:

"Don't worry once e go see him CGPA he go dey beg una make una help am come down."

@davescott09 commented:

"Una no go tell am. Imagine wetin he go con carry for convocation."

@ROYALL said:

"All these freshers wey them dey see now adays dey do too much."

@That girl Precious reacted:

"First semester result go humble u freshers can over do."

@Oritsemeyiwa added:

"That no be fresher that na Jamie lannister wey never pay debts."

Parents attend daughter's school in convoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian student shared a video showing how her parents showed up for her matriculation ceremony.

According to the elated student, she never expected anyone to come for her matriculation but they surprised her.

Source: Legit.ng