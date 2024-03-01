A young Nigerian student has shared a video showcasing how her parents showed up for her matriculation ceremony

According to the elated student, she never expected anyone to come for her matriculation but they surprised her

Netizens have shared their thoughts and opinions in the comment section of the lady’s video

A physically challenged Nigerian lady was heavily surprised by her parents and siblings on her matriculation day.

The lady identified as @anointed321 on TikTok shared a video showing off the moment her parents arrived at her school.

Nigerian parents arrive daughter's school in convoy Photo credit: @anointed321/TikTok.

Parents arrive daughter's school in convoy

Her doting parents arrived for her matriculation ceremony in a Land Cruiser Prado with an escort.

The excited girl couldn't stop shouting and hailing her mother and father immediately after she saw the escort.

Her brother also flew in from his base to Asaba where her school was situated to surprise her.

On her part, her sister customised a phone pouch for her with her face on it as a matriculation gift.

The young lady’s matriculation was memorable for her because of her jovial family.

She captioned the video:

“POV: Is your matric day & you were not expecting anyone to show up. My parents surprised me & even came with an escort.”

Reactions as parents surprise daughter during matriculation

Netizens took to the comments section to share some of their experiences on their matriculation day.

Thug commented:

“Na only one car Dem pack all of Dem inside?”

LekeOta reacted:

“2 people wey come for my Matric, na me still pay for there Transport fee.”

AYOMI said:

“Na me enter SCH by myself and na me go home by myself but Na car I take pack my load at the end.”

HAYJAY GADGETS reacted:

“If you like use carryover pay them as surprise.”

Stellamaris reacted:

“My matric be like wedding, momsy say "nooo my only daughter matric must be memorable" naso I see village Pple dey spray 50# with cooler of rice.”

OmoWealth A. Balogun reacted:

“Xr people sabi make noise sha.”

@aridunnu mark reacted:

“Some kids are just lucky ee, my family no even cross my school gate from 100 level till I graduated.”

BadBoiMellah said:

“Shey this one no too much for matriculation.”

TOBI said:

“If them born you well no enter distinction.”

Watch the video below:

Lady arrives graduation with convoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady known as Ogah Anita on TikTok has made a video online to show the big celebration party she threw for her graduation.

In the video, the lady was seen in an expensive car as she showed off a long convoy. At a point during her clip, she took photos with the heavily armed security men escorting her.

