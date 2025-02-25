A tenant has been thrown into confusion by his new landlord's unexpected kind gestures towards him

He said the landlord connected him to his lister generator and gave him water, both coming at no cost

The worried man said he is afraid and a barrister has offered him a piece of advice on what he should do next

A man got afraid after his new landlord connected his apartment freely to his lister generator and gave him free water.

Recounting how it happened, the new tenant said he moved into the apartment last week and the landlord asked to see him.

A man thinking deeply. Stock photos. Posed by model. Photo Credit: RealPeopleGroup

Source: Getty Images

When they met, the landlord informed him of his desire to connect him to his lister generator for free, just like he did for other tenants.

To his surprise, the landlord said he would not have to pay for diesel or maintenance of the generator.

As if that was not enough, he added that the water is also free for all tenants, with the landlord also bearing the cost. The man said he has never seen or heard of anything like this in his life and is also scared of free things.

Barrister Atanda Olatunji shared the man's story on Facebook anonymously and offered him advice. The man's story read in full:

"Pls help me, I am afraid and confused.

"I moved into this apartment newly just last week.

"Atanda, the Landlord ask me to come that he wants to see me.

"When I got there Atanda.

"Baba Landlord told me that he wants to connect me to his Lister G£nerator just like he did to other T£nants too but it's absolutely FR££.

"He said I won't have to pay for anything, not even m0ney for diesel or maintenance cos the p0wer of the listel is too high already for his apartment alone and giving us light does not even shake it at all.

"And secondly, he said the pumping machine is located in his apartment and he controls it, meaning that no T£nant pays for water too.

"Atanda, I am afraid cos,

"I have never seen or heard something like this in my life before

"I ask other T£nants and they confirmed it to me.

"Atanda, this man on generator from 8pm to 8am and off it only when there is light overnight.

"I am afraid of FR££ things like this o.

"Atanda pls i need your counsel.

"Hope there won't be any L£gal implication at the end of the day over this free generator light and water.

"Atanda, do you advice me to accept this 0ffer or R£ject it immediately?"

A man lost in thought. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Pheelings Media

Source: Getty Images

Barrister's advice to scared tenant

Reacting to the man's situation, the barrister expressed surprise about the landlord's gestures. He advised the worried tenant to return to his landlord with his phone on voice record and appreciate him for the gestures.

He emphasised that the tenant should express gratitude to the landlord for the free light and water so the landlord would make statements that show acknowledgement.

Afterwards, he said the tenant should have it saved on his Google Drive as it would serve as evidence he didn't beg for those free things. The lawyer's advice read:

"Wow!

"This is strange.

"We are now used to bad things in our society to the extent that when we see good things, we are now afraid of it.

"This is the only thing i will ask you to do.

"Go back to the landlord with your phone on voice record in your pocket.

"Express your sincere gratitude over the FREE light and water

"Make sure you mention it clearly while thanking him so that he will acknowledge it by saying you are welcome my son i just do my own for GOD and other statements that show acknowledgement.

"Once you do that.

"Save it in your Google Drive.

"That's all.

"You now have an evidence that you did not beg for those free things at any time and they can't be used against you at any point in time while you are still a tenant in that apartment.

"So that if tomorrow you offend him or there are some disagreement and he wants to deprive you of some basic amenities in the apartment like the water control in his apartment.

"You can sue him for denying you the usage of basic amenities in the property as a tenant.

"Cos you did not beg him to pump water for FRE£."

Mixed reactions trail landlord's action

Michael Ade Adesote said:

"Some landlords are godsent.

"My landlady fed me for almost a month when I just came into town and was trying to find my feet.

"This Christmas, she gave me 4 designer shirts with two trousers.

"Unfortunately, I'd have to leave her house soon, but she's a mother I'll never forget."

Otuekong Jnr said:

"Aunty is a set up Abeg run away from that house , nothing is free in Nigeria,but send me the address and location of the house so that I can warn the landlord against his overzealous act."

Dorcas Kehinde Oludele said:

"Baba Landlord, your generation will not lack every good thing that makes life comfortable and enjoyable."

Efe Bright said:

"That's how my former landlord use to give me free gen for years before I left his compound truly good people still exist ....Mr okorodiden anywhere you are may Almighty God continue to bless you sir."

Nweze Agility said:

"Na naija system wey we find ourselves dey cause us to become afraid with favors. IBB, Yahya Bello, Mahmood Yakubu and the rest of their type are moving free with security es.cort while good governance advocates are in prison. Normal things become abnormal and abnormal things normal in naija.

"If not there is no reason to be afraid of this act of kindness!"

