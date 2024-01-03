A Nigerian man who lives in Canada has revealed some of the kindness he received as a tenant abroad

He posted a TikTok video showing how his landlord regularly gave gifts to all the tenants every week

He said that he appreciated this gesture, which he knew was uncommon in many other parts of the world

A Nigerian man who resides in Canada has shared some of the amazing kindness he experienced as a tenant in the land of opportunities.

He uploaded a TikTok video where he displayed how his landlord frequently surprised all the tenants with different gifts every week.

Nigerian man shares story about kind landlord. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the events described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared by @nal_smc, he expressed his gratitude for this gesture, which he knew was very rare and exceptional, and he never took any gift for granted, no matter how small or big.

Many people hoped that his video would inspire more people to be kind and generous to others, especially in these challenging times.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mommie reacted:

“Please I am a Ghanaian,I need a room in Alberta also.”

Maa dee wrote:

“Really God bless him or her.”

Queen Miraho:

“Awww God bless her.”

Ugbaja Jane:

“Please how much is ur university tuition deposit for international students.”

Kaee:

“Hi bro pls can u rent room fr me am coming 25th pls.”

Gealabena:

“Where is the location plse.”

Opoku Priscilla:

“Please I'm coming to Canada I needa room in that house.”

Nanaamaprty:

“9 free food? you are enjoying paa oo NAT0.”

Obroni Daniel495:

“What a country my Goodness.”

Reindolf:

“They're also doing the same in Ghana ooo.”

Asamoah Priscilla:

“How many days does it take for someone to do medicals after biometrics?”

Nigerian Lady who was once a tenant shares video of her new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who had been living in a rented property for years finally fulfilled her aspiration of building her own house and becoming a landlady.

She shared a video of her new house on social media, which appeared sparkling from the outside. The house had a beautiful design, a spacious compound, and a shiny roof.

In a video shared by @dadewales3, she also showed the inside of the house, which had a large living room, a well-furnished kitchen, and several bedrooms.

Source: Legit.ng