A lady who is a teacher said a mentally challenged man formed the habit of always visiting her when she was at work

One day, she decided to ask the man what he wanted and the man said he would like to discuss with her privately

When asked to say what he wanted, the man responded and said he wanted to eat the forbidden fruit

A mentally challenged man is trending online after he summoned the courage to approach a woman for a relationship.

In a video, the man said clearly what he wanted from the woman without beating about the bush.

The lady said the mentally challenged man always comes to her work place. Photo credit: TikTok/@lysthrift_avenue.

The video was posted on TikTok by @lysthrift_avenue, a teacher who said the mentally unstable man always comes to her class.

In the video, the lady said the man would come to her class and stand outside and he would be staring inside.

One day, the lady decided to ask the man the reason he was visiting her in the school and he finally opened up.

The mentally challenged man said he wanted to have a private discussion with the lady.

When told that he should say what he wants, the man says he wants to eat the forbidden fruit, meaning he wants a relationship with the teacher.

The teacher scolded him and told him to stop coming to the class so that he would not scare little children.

The man said he wanted to talk to the teacher privately. Photo credit: TikTok/@lysthrift_avenue.

The man did not say anything in response, but instead left the place, appearing to be angry.

In another video, the man was seen standing close to the window of the classroom, and he was looking inside.

He was seen with a farming too on his shoulder, indicating he may be going or coming from a farm.

The teacher asked:

"What will you do as a teacher , when a mad man from your working community always comes to your class during instructional periods to disturb you?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of mentally challenged man

@Miss said:

"Please don’t joke with this both physical and spiritual."

@fatherjerry said:

"Report it to the Police, the assemblyman and chief. Don’t play with this."

@Official Genesis94 said:

"Please never entertain him any longer…..if possible try and seek for transfer to a different place ,but if you’re very prayerful let prayer intercede for you."

@Efyar Pokuah Ahwnie3 said:

"He is a disguised billionaire prince oo. He is finding for true love."

@Seguwah said:

"He knows what he is talking abt. I will advice that, you pray seriously abt this."

@Henritta Ayitey said:

"Be very careful and do something about it before you regret."

