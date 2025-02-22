A Nigerian lady shared the story of how she lost the vital parts of her stabiliser to the mechanic who came to her house

The lady said she called the mechanic to come and work on her refrigerator at her place but she is now regretting it

She said the technician removed all the vital parts of the stabiliser and replaced it with a stone and then left

A Nigerian lady lost the parts of her stabiliser after she called a technician to work for her.

The lady said her refrigerator was bad so she invited the technician to look at it and have it repaired.

The lady said the mechanic put a stone in the stabiliser. Photo credit: TikTok/@straight.street and Getty Images/ AlexLMX.

Source: UGC

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @straight.street, is now regretting the decision to invite the technician.

According to her, she paid the technician N20,000 but he only came once and did not repair the fridge.

After the technician failed to show up to make the repairs, the lady said she called another technician.

Upon checking the stabiliser, the new technician found out that all the vital parts had been removed.

The lady alleged that the mechanic took parts of the stabiliser and put a large stone in it. Photo credit: TikTok/@straight.street.f.

Source: TikTok

Also, the lady said a very large stone was found in the stabiliser and she alleges that it was the technician she first called who put the stone there.

She said:

"I was in shock! How can someone just do this? He ran away with my 20k and replaced all the parts of my stabilizer with stone!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady loses parts of her stabiliser

@2 said:

"This country 20k has made him loose a client because of greed."

@Vigor said:

"He took the copper coil in the stabalizer."

@Slim kay said:

"As an electrical engineering graduate, that stone is very stable. And currently will not drop every again. The I and V rating will be constant."

@user934078711159 said:

"Always stay with them when you call them to come and repair any appliances. if you cannot, get someone to stay with them."

@posh with a lion heart said:

"Just imagine, so in his human understanding he felt he is very wise."

@A-Manda said:

"I was following the one I called last like apprentice and he got annoyed. Omo I kicked him outta my room. he Kuku dey smell before."

@oma_daily said:

"My husband called an AC guy to help us fix something. He told my husband to send him 30k to buy the faulty thing in it, my husband sent him de money till today we never see the guy."

@million_hair_castle said:

"This is very bad & stabilizer is very expensive now."

Mechanic shows off her skills

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a talented young Nigerian woman showcased her mechanical skills in a video that gained widespread attention on TikTok.

In the clip, she displayed excitement while selecting a tool to repair a car, capturing the admiration of numerous viewers.

Encouraged by the positive feedback, the hardworking young woman received praise for her abilities and was urged to continue honing her talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng