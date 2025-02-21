A Nigerian man has shared how he dealt with his landlady's son who secretly put up his rented apartment for sale

According to him, after getting the information, he chose to curse the house rather than confront them or start any argument

Shortly after he moved out, he found out that they were unable to rent the house to someone else as prospective tenants kept on changing their minds

A Nigerian man has recounted a disturbing experience with his former landlady's son, who secretly put their rented apartment up for sale.

The man, who had already renewed his rent until late 2025, was taken aback when he discovered that the property was being advertised online without his knowledge.

Man angrily lays curse on rented apartment

The man, identified as Ivan Eagle on Facebook, explained that he chose not to confront the landlady's son or engage in an argument. Instead, he decided to place a curse on the house.

Shortly after he moved out, he learned that the property had become unattractive to potential buyers.

Despite receiving interest from 19 prospective buyers, none of them followed through with the purchase.

In fact, five of the interested buyers went on to acquire more expensive properties immediately after visiting the apartment.

The agent handling the sale was baffled by the sudden change of heart among the potential buyers.

Ivan Eagle's neighbour, who had been trying to facilitate the sale, eventually approached him for insight into the strange occurrences.

Eagle simply advised his neighbour to intensify his efforts, suggesting that the sale would eventually go through.

However, the neighbour began to suspect that the property might be cursed, and even joked about the need for a "curse-breaking ritual" to lift the supposed spell.

Ivan narrated:

"My house was secretly put up for sale by my late landlady's son few months ago. We were not informed and some of us like me had already renewed till late 2025. Imagine waking up to see photos of a house you just renewed house rent in flying all over Jiji as being for sale.

"Very very inconvenient to start changing rented houses in Lagos at this time when house rent price is insane. I'm talking 3 and 4 bedroom flats here. I didn't say anything. I simply cursed the house and went on with my business. Just this evening one of my estate residents who has been looking for buyers in order to gain percentage commissions called me.

"Ivan, you sure say una never do jazz for your compound?' I asked him what he meant. He said that 19 prospective buyers had indicated interest in the house within the space of 2 months and settled to make payment to the bank account details given. But whenever they went home, they would immediately change their mind and either outrightly block the house agents in charge on WhatsApp and calls or not pick their calls again.

"None of them ever came back or remitted any money. Infact 5 of the prospective buyers were discovered to have bought other properties that were even more expensive IMMEDIATELY after they left my compound. My neighbour didn't understand what could be the reason. I asked him to intensify his efforts on the house, that God would reward his labour finally.

"Shebi he wanted to chop commissions not minding or caring that human beings were still living in that house and would be destabilized and stranded by such a Kangaroo house sale?The guy sounded frustrated. He said that maybe the landlord would have to come back from the UK, arrange some spiritualists and do a curse-breaking ritual in the compound so they could sell it. That maybe my late landlady's spirit was angry. I laughed and bade him goodnight."

Reactions trail man's experience at former house

Facebook users reacted to the story in the comments section.

Emmanuel Udom said:

"Tenants are wicked; not all tenants o. Simply because I want to sell my house to solve my problem, you decided to cast a spell. Must I seek your approval before selling my house?"

Joy Buezeh wrote:

"Lemme just smile and waka pass tonight. I'm in a very happy mood."

Chichi Gold said:

"Help me curse our own abeg. Not even 3 yrs, ds woman talk say make we pack out. Oya increase rent make we pay NO. Wetin we do, nothing. Dat we should pack out. House wey we done arrange for her finish."

Joshua Chijindu wrote:

"This is how they also do here in Enugu, they will collect rent that's very expensive and tell you to pack out for the new buyer that they have sold it, it fits Them well."

Queen Gabby added:

"This one sweet o. Me I no know why the thing dey sweet like this, but I mean why allow someone to renew there rent and the house for sell without notifying them the rate of wickedness this days is something else na this kind people like Ivan Eagle fit them."

