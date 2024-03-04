A man shared the story of how he got mouthwatering offers from companies after he sent them emails

He said the companies did not advertise vacancies, but he decided to try his luck, and he was contacted

He said with the two job offers in his hands, he now has to choose which one to accept after luck smiled at him

A man is happy that he has now received two job offers from two different companies.

What the young man did as a joke ended up becoming a rewarding adventure and he has shared the full story on X.

He sent emails to companies and he was contacted. Photo credit: X/@teeblix.

Source: Twitter

In the story he shared, @teeblix said he came across two random companies on Instagram, and he decided to contact them.

He said he sent them emails even though the companies did not advertise any vacancies.

He was surprised when he was contacted, and interviews were scheduled. He later got two job offers.

He wrote:

"Fast forward a few days, and I received an unexpected email from one of the companies—they wanted to schedule an interview! Not long after that, I got a call from someone, I picked the call, and I sounded somewhat rude, and this was because I get a lot of spam calls of recent, my bad! It was a call from the CEO of one of the companies I applied to, making it two companies that gave me a postive response, I apologised for sounding rude and we talked, she scheduled an interview with me and it went well. I also had an interview with the first company.

"In the end, I received job offers from both companies, which was incredible! But you know what's even better? I had the freedom to choose the one that resonated with me the most."

He also shared how he wrote the emails:

"Here's a snippet: "Hello (Company Name), You guys didn't put out a vacancy, I know that. I am just applying nonetheless. Also, if you did put out a vacancy, I definitely did not see that."

See the full story below:

Reactions as man gets two job offers

@bubblejam said:

"I'm reminded of the saying 'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take' - congrats!"

@RealAyomii said:

"Wow, this is eye-opening and fascinating at the same time."

@Mayorofdesign1 said:

"Thanks for sharing. It will go a long way in helping some of us that are applying for jobs.

