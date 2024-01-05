A Nigerian man left netizens in stitches over the email he sent to a United Kingdom that turned down his job application

The man had applied for the role of support worker in the company but got an email from their HR saying his application was unsuccessful

Undeterred, the young man informed the HR that he wouldn't accept their response and went as far as saying he would resume work

Dayo, a Nigerian man, has stunned netizens after showcasing how he rejected a UK company's rejection letter.

In a tweet on X, @HenryHennery showed the rejection email the HR sent him, informing him that he was not considered for the Catford support worker role he put in for.

Dayo replied the HR saying he would not accept the rejection letter and would be at the office premises on January 9 to familiarise himself with the team.

The full text of his email reads:

"Dear HR,

"Thank you for your response. I could sense the empathy in the previous email. However, I regret to inform you that I reject your rejection.

"I will be present on the premises on the 9th January to acquaint myself with the team.

"Best wishes,

"Dayo."

Sharing all the emails online, Dayo wrote:

"New Year Motto is working for me already.

"No gree for anybody."

People found the audacious reply hilarious

@Nebukadnezzarr said:

"Dem go shock to see u for their gate premises on the 9th .

"Makachi if u ever Fold: u go collect."

@realestherchuks said:

"No gree! Tell them they should not worry you will be there by 9am."

@BigSwissMo said:

"You need answer am say u don dey road dey come. Ur bus don won move."

@chikaima_ said:

"Aggressive faith my pastor used to talk about then."

@ThisisEazee said:

"No gree, tell them say you go help them open branch for naija."

@MikeUbaka said:

"Tell them that you will be there no matter what."

@Diamondarl said:

"You go open another branch for naija. Make Sonia no worry, she go sha sense your presence."

