A video shows a Nigerian wedding where live chickens were distributed as souvenirs.

In the video which was shared on TikTok, guests at the wedding were seen smiling happily in celebration.

The video which was posted on TikTok by @adedoyinfilms_, revealed that the woman who shared the chicken is said to be the mother of the groom.

People were seen holding their own live chickens at the reception venue, indicating they were happy with the gifts.

The video is captioned:

"The groom's mother shared Live chicken as souvenir. A Yoruba party never disappoints just when I thought I had seen it all then this. Love it. Event planner. Tell me you’re at a Yoruba party without saying you are."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as grooms mother shares gifts at wedding

@The creator’s creation said:

"Omo I can’t be in an event and live chicken will be flying around. I’ll just start crying."

@Drip by prechizzy said:

"Yoruba mothers after promising it’s just a small wedding with few of her friends."

@olaide_wealth123 said:

"She's probably from Ikorodu."

@ADEDOYIN| MOBILE VIDEOGRAPHER said:

"I was pleasantly shocked you all."

@AEK_stitches_ said:

"Na to find someone to help me kill am for there because I no fit hold am."

@Mideymillz said:

"How am I supposed to carry this one home bayi?"

@realJojo_vibez said:

"Tell you are at Yoruba wedding without telling me."

@pere said:

"The way I go hood this chicken ehh even the chicken no go believe am."

@Divo. said:

"For us wey con dey fear chicken nko bayi."

@Phaith said:

"After they collect live chicken finish I no won here say rice no reach me ooo."

@Oyinademi said:

"The guests no go happy ke? Soup don set."

@Berny_Apparels said:

"I go kuku comot from venue oo. No me and chickens go Dey under the same roof."

@James Daniel said:

"I no dey like this kind oppression oo, make Una dey share update oo."

@ayomidebby7 said:

"Nothing wey all this iya isale Eko no fit use as souvenir."

@Chee_amakarhh said:

"This makes me wonder.. my generation that cannot hold live chicken nko."

@Osas said:

"When dem go share landed property as a souvenir? Na that one I want."

@ZIBET CATERING SERVICES said:

"You can’t beat Yorubas when it comes to souvenirs."

