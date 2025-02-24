A woman who is already a grandmother is not allowing her old age to stop her from using technological products

An old woman is trending online due to how she uses modern technological products.

The woman reportedly owns a sophisticated smartphone which she uses to keep herself busy.

In a video posted by @mandiedlaminie, the woman was seen playing with her phone like a young person.

She was on the bed pressing her phone the way teenagers do in the 21st century.

The lady who posted the video said her grandmother is 80, but she was behaving like a young person.

The video was captioned:

"My granny is in her soft life era. And I love it for her, she's been through so. Your 80 year old granny owns latest gadgets."

A lot of people who saw the video went to the comment section to say they admired the old woman.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as old woman presses phone like a teenager

@Zanele Ngcongo said:

"It’s the airpord for me."

@Zanele Thabethe said:

"Without ama specs, her eye sight is good."

@sompisi_omuhle said:

"Listen gogo is literally on the soft side of life."

@sooposh said:

"My grandma who uses latest gadgets always says “The G in grandma stands for Gangsta."

@MsKnowla said:

"Uyabonakala that she is the WhatsApp group admin for the church ladies. And she updated them oko because you know, she is that girl and she knows it."

@Noluvuyo said:

"Expect endless video calls and long voice notes."

@Nomonde Moffat said:

"Mine's 78 mara akayifuni le soft life. Till date she doesn't want to learn how to use a touch screen phone, like akafuni. She loves her tilili yeNokia."

@kamabaso said:

"I wish mine was around she was going to be spoiled too. That’s my queen."

@sandradee887 said:

"Buried my 92-year-old Grandfather on Thursday. May his beautiful soul rest in peace."

@Keikzz said:

"The cutest thing I’ve seen on the net."

@Shado Ntuli said:

"May God bless uGogo with more years."

@Suthu said:

"This was my mom iPhone or nothing. She even had wild emojis on WhatsApp."

@Lindiwe Ncube said:

"I’m just here for Gogo’s earphones, love this soft life for Gogo."

Source: Legit.ng