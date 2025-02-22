A lady said she lost her job after the Trump Administration started laying off staff in some federal bodies

A lady who works in the United States of America has lost her job after layoffs affected the organisation she worked with.

The lady took to TikTok to share a video to tell her followers she was now jobless.

The lady said she used to work with the US IRS.

In the video, Anndadollx said she used to work with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

According to Anndadollx, she worked at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a probationary staff.

The lady was working at the IRS as a probationary staff.

She said in her post:

"Yes, I was a probationary employee. I have officially been laid off from IRS. I’m so nervous. I’m not sure what the future may look like for me."

Her post attracted sympathetic comments from her followers who expressed emotional support for her.

CNBC News reports that the layoffs are a result of Elon Musk's led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), wanting to cut the cost of running the US Federal Government.

The outlet reports that thousands of workers at the IRS might lose their jobs.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady loses her job in USA

@Aliyah Maha said:

"I left the Irs February 9th this month and I start my new job Tomorrow..same month. Dont give up sis!"

@deborahwashington162 said:

"Girl take yourself out to eat to a nice restaurant sit down and think about what you want to do next You going to be okay."

@Shayy said:

"I am so sorry. I hope that something comes fast for you."

@BVIVID said:

"I’ve heard it will happen to me in the next day of two .. not IRS but obviously federal empl. I’m so sorry."

@Miss Vi said:

"When God closes another door he always opens another don't let the evil people upset you God always has a ram in the bush and a plan for the ones who is a child of his. God bless."

@B’Unique | Beauty & Lifestyle said:

"Wow!! I’m sorry! God has better plans for you. Keep your head up. Your new blessings."

@Carly444 said:

"I'm so sorry. Go get yourself a good attorney!! You're in my prayers!! Sending you the biggest hugs!!"

@Nae naeBig Aries said:

"Sorry that happened to you and everyone else work for irs somebody gonna do something to trump and Elon musk."

Man shares views on the suspension of USAID

In a related story, a man has said the shutdown of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) would negatively affect Africa.

According to the man, USAID has helped save millions of lives through its interventionist programs in many countries.

President Donald Trump, through the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, (DOGE) froze funding for USAID.

