A young Nigerian man whose life changed after he relocated to the UK has made a video of appreciation

The man talked about how pay from his construction job in the UK totally changed his life for good

Without minding his colleagues were looking at him, the man knelt, raised his hand, and thanked God

A young Nigerian man who relocated to the UK has thanked God for his achievement in the foreign country.

Wearing a work uniform, the man said that his construction job in the UK gave his life an upgrade.

Having UK construction job

While talking in the presence of his colleagues, he (@fidelisnices) knelt and raised his hands to God for how He had tried in his life.

He asked people if they knew how bad his life was before he came to the UK. The man added that he now has fresher skin.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Honey Been said:

"I thank God for you my brother. My own to go still come on day."

Victorijeh93 said:

"Are you the only one there how much are you making, don't you see the way they are looking at you, do your work."

emmalex said:

"Many people nor go fit understand but I dey feel you bro. This na wetin I dey tell my God. Thank you Jesus. He try for my body."

adipson_DM said:

"Sure bro, people don’t understand."

Hajo said:

"God done try, but nobi for the present of these people way dey around na. Make una no dey fall our hand nah abeg. More blessings."

josephifijeh17 said:

"That’s it bro. God over everything."

Chris asked:

"How can I join construction bro?"

cash1 said:

"Blessings for acknowledging God there is power in gratitude May God continues to bless you bro and don't forget the land that saves you aswell God bless England."

KING BARRY said:

"GLORY BE TO GOD, your confidence sharp my guy more blessings on the way for you."

Source: Legit.ng