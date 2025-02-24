A graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) celebrated as she bagged a degree from the university.

The young lady said she couldn’t afford a convocation photoshoot and decided to celebrate herself and her friends

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their similar experiences on their graduation

A graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), celebrated her successful graduation from the school, despite not attending the convocation ceremony.

The lady, however, said she could not afford a convocation photoshoot but congratulated herself still.

She congratulated herself despite not attending convocation. Photo: @glitzbykenny

Source: TikTok

In a video by @glitzbykenny on TikTok, the lady shared how she celebrated her convocation day since she didn’t attend.

Graduate says she couldn’t afford convocation photoshoot

She stated that she reposted her friend’s beautiful pictures but she congratulated herself for graduating.

Her words:

“Reapplying my lipgloss because life didn’t end when it’s my convocation today and all I can do is repost my friends’ beautiful pictures as I couldn’t afford to do a photoshoot. But I graduated afterall. Congratulations to me and everyone graduating with set ‘23. My fyp is flooded with your pictures and you guys ateeeeee.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail FUOYE graduate’s video

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ophelia said:

"I could afford to do the shoot but I had imposter syndrome and I ended up doing nothing. Graduated with a 2.1 though."

@Zee said:

"This was me when I graduated in year 2023 I couldn’t afford a convocation shoot that time as there was many expenses being a graduate, but I did it last year October alongside my pop shoot."

@Oluwalobukunfunmi said:

"I remember my sister couldn't too because I gained admission that same year. But we go gather wear my own gown."

@Beatluxe_Enterprises said:

"Hello sis. We gather dey ni ooo, but honestly the best thing is that we were not missing when our joy came. it met us in peace. That’s enough reason to be thankful to God for."

@Bammy said:

"I also didn't do shoot but I'm definitely doing it this year with this current set cos i must frame my convocation picture."

Lady celebrates herself despite not attending convocation. Photo: @glitzbykenny

Source: TikTok

@lucid3017 said:

"Graduated from Fuoye, I got the gown but no cap, my other guy got the cap but no gown. We had to exchange it and took pictures with our phone. There are still many photo shoots to take dear.Congrats."

@elegantessence62 said:

"We plenty wey no snap. Congratulations to us. life pass photo shoot."

@QUEEN_ESTHER said:

"I didn’t go for my convocation but the congratulations from TikTok alone made my day ,I even went to work on that very day .congratulations baby."

A FUOYE graduate also celebrated her convocation despite a curse laid on her by her friend while another bagged a first class and emerged best graduating student in her faculty.

Campus fellowship president emerges FUOYE best-graduating student

In a related story, a first-class graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Adepoju David, was celebrated as he emerged as the school’s overall best-graduating student.

The young man shared a video and photos from the convocation ceremony, as he listed out his achievements which included being a campus fellowship president.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man for his successful academic accomplishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng