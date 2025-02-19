A Nigerian lady has shared her unusual experience while searching for an apartment with the assistance of an agent

According to the lady, the landlord of one of the apartments she visited insisted that whoever would rent the place must be married

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's recent encounter with a landlord has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The lady, who had been searching for an apartment with the help of an agent, was shocked when the landlord insisted that only married people could rent the property.

Lady shares how she was asked to rent husband before getting apartment Photo credit: @fheyi_of_lagos/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady asked to rent husband before getting apartment

While sharing a video of the apartment, the lady identified as @fheyioflagos, expressed her shock over the situation.

In the video, she expressed her frustration at being denied the apartment solely because of her marital status.

The agent suggested that she finds someone to pose as her husband in order to secure the landlord's approval.

She captioned the video:

"I have to rent a husband before I can rent this apartment. I was denied an apartment just because I'm not married. The agent asked me to get somebody that will act as my husband just to get the landlord's approval.

"The house is a mini flat and it is going for N800,000. It was quite spacious and to be honest I wasn't expecting it to look this good based on what the outside compound looks like. The bathroom is one of the spacious that I have seen so far."

The exterior look did not match the interior design of the house Photo credit: @fheyi_of_lagos/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail landlord's condition for renting apartment

Nigerians reacted to the video in the comments section.

@Joelistic21 asked:

"You mean 800k per 10 years right?"

@adetolajacob said:

"You no rent house again. Just rent husband then pack go hin house."

@oluwadarasimitosin said:

"Your own still better my sister me them talk say dem no fit give corper house o, say I no go fit see house rent pay next year dem say I fit no see work quick after service."

@stephanie commented:

"Haaa the inside doesn’t look anything like the outside. It’s sha not worth it with that exterior, haba."

@gistlover12_ said:

"My husband stand as husband for my friend to get house. All the house she get they say no without any reason and she have a baby. So I just tell my husband to stand for that they give her."

@besty said:

"I rent wife too when I wan go look for house oo, the landlord ask me wetin unmarried man like me wan do for 3bedroom, I say sir I don marry oo."

@Dewilde asked:

"What do u mean by 800k? for purchasing the whole rooms in the compound right?"

@myown said:

"This people are truly funny, even collecting your social media handle as what? hmmm it's well oo."

@Ọláìtàn Ghaneey Ipaye added:

"This is what I grew up knew about. Then in the 80s to 90s if u are a single mother/bachelor/spinster u have to bring an elderly person from your family before the landlord gives u house."

See the post below:

Lady mysteriously forgets location of new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady recounted how she rented a face-me-I-face-you room and forgot where it is located after making a payment.

She said she had met the landlord of the property and paid six months' rent to him in cash, with a promise to move in the following week.

