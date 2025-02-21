A Nigerian lady was shocked when she was passing by a furniture shop and she came across her wedding banner

The lady saw that the wedding banner was used to cover one part of the shop and she wondered how it got there

She decided to enter the shop to ask questions, insisting that she wanted to take it away, but the shopkeeper resisted the attempt

In a video trending online, the lady, @nellylove001 confronted the shop owner and asked how the banner entered the place.

In response, the shop owner insisted that the wedding was over, hence she took the banner to use in her shop.

The lady said she would take one item of value form the shop if she was not allowed to take her wedding banner.

A lot people who saw the video went to the comment section to share similar experiences.

Reactions as lady sees her wedding banner inside a roadside shop

Source: Legit.ng