A young man, Habeeb Oladipupo, who applied for the Seplat Energy Graduate Trainee scheme, shared his outcome.

He displayed the mail he received from the company after participating in the recruitment process.

In an X post by @Olalegacy11, the young man shared the mail he got from the company, which stated that his application was not successful.

The mail read:

“Dear Oladipupo Oladimeji, Thank you for your time and efforts through the screening process for recruitment into the Seplat Energy Plc. Graduate Trainee Scheme. Unfortunately, we regret to inform you that your application was not successful on this occasion.”

In the caption of the post, the young man congratulated himself and stated that he would resume at the office whether they liked it or not.

He sent an open letter to Seplat Energy, telling them that he rejected the mail they sent to him.

Habeeb wrote:

“Congratulations to me. Dear @SeplatEnergy. Your rejection mail is well received & rejected with thanks. I’ll resume on Monday to your office, whether you like it or not.Yours Sincerely, Habeeb Oladipupo.”

Reactions trail’s man’s reaction to Seplat Energy mail

Many who came across the post hailed the young man and shared their similar experiences with job hunting.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@heiscole said:

"Hey @Olalegacy11, can you please open your dm. I have few questions to ask. Thank you."

@Omololamoore_ said:

"@SeplatEnergy, he will be resuming on Monday. Thanks."

@ola_data_pro said:

"Na by force."

@Dynoorgraphics said:

"Once the message starts with ones name, otilor."

@RuthyisRuthy said:

"Me that I’ve moved on sinceeee.. it’s Monday that they are sending rejection."

@I_am_JamesScott said:

"Even if na cleaner ask them to fix you, na very good company , they deal with oil waste."

@abubakar_kasum said:

"No gree for seplat."

@CryptoMania100X said:

"We regret to inform them that we will be starting on Monday, fortunately."

@Ifudiya said:

"I will definitely follow you on monday, drop meet up location. Enough of rejection mail from them or any organization."

Just like Seplat Energy, NNPC also announced that it had sent employment emails to those who were successful in its recently concluded recruitment.

