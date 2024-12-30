An applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment displayed the message he received after submitting his application

He showed the acknowledgement slip that confirmed his submission after the application process

The acknowledgement slip also hinted at the next stage of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment

A Nigerian, Usman Adekunle, shared the acknowledgement slip he received after submitting his application for the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment.

He shared the message written on his acknowledgement slip in an X post.

Responding to a tweet by the Nigeria Customs Service, the applicant said he has successfully submitted.

The NCS recently commenced a fresh recruitment exercise to fill vacancies in various positions.

The open positions included Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Customs Assistant Cadre.

Applications through the NCS’s official recruitment portal opened on December 27, 2024, and would end on January 2, 2025.

Applicant displays message received

The applicant, @Usman_AdekunleJ on X, who applied through the portal, showed a screenshot of his application slip.

He also prayed that his application would be successful.

His words:

“Submitted & I pray I’m shortlisted. So help me God.”

The message on the slip partly read:

“Thank you for your interest in joining the Nigeria Customs Service. We confirm that your application has been successfully submitted. You will be contacted if you are shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment exercise.”

Reactions as Customs recruitment applicant shows acknowledgement slip

@babyface442 said:

"Bro,did you receive any mail from them after completion? I didn't receive any and I'm curious."

@Babawulle_A said:

"I submitted everything, but I can't be able to download the acknowledgement slip? Is there any way out that I can be able to retrieve it?"

