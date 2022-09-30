Mixed reactions have trailed a video of bankers in a new generation bank dancing at their workplace

In the video making the rounds, the dancers comprising two males and a female, did the popular TikTok dance

Social media users made funny remarks about the dance showcase, hilariously blaming it for their performance toward customers

A video of three bankers dancing to a song by Tempoe and a Nigerian singer Victony titled Soweto has gone viral on social media.

The bankers of a new generation bank could be seen doing a popular TikTok dance at their workplace.

They danced with joy. Photo Credit: TikTok/@christopher_ekwe

Source: UGC

With the lady at the centre, the bank employees showed off nice dance steps in rhythm with the song's beats.

In the TikTok clip, their colleagues looked on from the counter behind them without joining in.

The bankers' showcase has stirred mixed reactions on social media as it is not every day bank workers record themselves doing such at work.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

stanislausdele said:

"Hope it is now clear to the boss that this dude spends working hours on tik tok."

Mutiu Yusuf275 said:

"Salary don show na."

Call Me Billy said:

"Una dey dance now after una go debit person for no reason.."

K0S.Favour said:

"Wow, came today I saw you calm, not knowing that you were a good dancer."

Atsu Chris said:

"The real yahoo guys... we no longer have bankers, most of them are scamers."

user7099463685150 said:

"By tomorrow now I will get a debit alert for shoe maintenance…. Na una go use una shoe dance na we the go come pay for it."

Walter Chidike said:

"They definitely don’t pay me enough me to ever do this."

Female bankers do the Buga dance in the office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group of female bankers had jumped on the Buga dance challenge in the office.

In a short video shared on TikTok by @ayikararacheal, the ladies formed a line and, one after the other showed off dance moves. Each one danced hard and would sign off the scene by doing the Buga hand pose.

The last female dance however stole the show as she served lovely moves and danced like a professional. A male dancer who was present when they did the challenge seemed uninterested as he watched from a distance.

Source: Legit.ng