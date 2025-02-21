A pastor who has a church in the USA has lamented that 50% of his church members are no longer coming to church

He said many of the members were afraid of being deported by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

According to the pastor, his church usually cooks for people to eat, but now, no one is coming to church to eat the food

A pastor who works in a church in the United States of America has lamented a sharp drop in the number of people coming to worship.

The man of God said he noticed that there was no longer a crowd of people coming to the worship center located in North Columbus, Ohio.

The pastor said 50% of his members are staying away. Photo credit: Getty Images/Andrew Harnik and ABC6.

Source: UGC

In a story shared on YouTube by ABC6, the pastor, Samuel Cumson said some of his church members are now afraid of being deported by the US Immigration and Customise Enforcement (ICE).

According to the story, there was as much as a 50% drop in the number of people coming to worship at the Church of the Pentecost, USA Inc.

Cumson also said his church was in the habit of giving food to members but now, there was no one to eat the food they were cooking.

Pastor Cumson said members are not coming over fear of deportation. Photo credit: Getty Images/ROBERTO SCHMIDT and ABC6.

Source: UGC

He said:

"It is really painful to see. The state gives us food to give to them. The community come, those who are not even members would come and take the food. Now, we put the food out there and they are not coming. What we can do now is to pray."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as church members stay away

@Tracy_R said:

"We want people to come to the United States. We welcome you all. we're asking is that you come through the front door it's just plain respect."

@momsmushroomsjodyfoster5786 said:

"How about you encourage them to obey the law which also pleases God."

@liberty7835 said:

"Question to the preacher! What dose your BIBLE SAY ABOUT LAWS?"

@phylisswright4847 said:

"If they are illegal they should be afraid. Where are the American patriots who love America."

@seth5308 said:

"That’s food that veterans could have had. This is why Trump won."

@luvdogs6 said:

"Sad. Can he have someone come in the Church who is a immagration lawyer and explain their rights and how to avoid deportation."

@mikefromohio7787 said:

"If you’re here legally, you have no worries unless you got something to hide then that’s illegal."

@danasmith858 said:

"Maybe they already left and went home, obviously they didn't need the food but they're coming to get free stuff."

@williamreynolds7559 said:

"There no poor or homeless in Columbus. Go to the streets go too the homes people are struggling."

US visas to use when going to America

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the administration of President Donald Trump of the Republic Party has stepped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA).

This has made life difficult for undocumented immigrants who are living in the US as they stand the risk of being deported.

It is therefore imperative that future immigrants to the USA should know what types of visas they can use to enter the US legally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng