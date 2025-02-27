A Nigerian man said living in a foreign country is like staying inside a prison yard, and he gave reasons for the statement

The man who lives abroad said it is difficult for one to come back home after going abroad, especially if one does not have documents

He said another reason why the place is like prison is that the laws there are very strict and unforgiving

A Nigerian man who lives abroad said the place where he is residing is like a prison yard.

In a trending TikTok video, the man gave many reasons to back up his statement.

The man said living abroad is like staying in prison. Photo credit: TikTok/Eleanya Ucheya and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In the short video, Eleanya Ucheya said one of the reasons why living abroad is like prison is because of the laws.

He said the laws are strict and very unforgiving if one dares go against them.

According to Eleanya, no one is completely free abroad as one cannot even urinate freely just anywhere.

Also, Eleanya said one can't just travel back to Nigeria if one does not have all the legal documents.

He said lack of legal documentation was partly the reason why some Nigerians who relocate abroad remain there without coming home.

The man said some people find it hard to return home after moving abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/Eleanya Ucheya.

The man said another reason why living abroad feels like prison is because of the loneliness there.

He said people living abroad are living the way they would not like to live. He said they are living a regimented lifestyle.

Eleanya advised people who know that they cannot obey the strict laws in other countries not to attempt coming abroad.

Also, he said those who like getting women pregnant and leaving them might have problems abroad because they will continue to pay child support.

He said living abroad is much like someone who is in prison but is unaware of when they would be released.

Many people in the comment section of the post, however, disagreed with his views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his opinion about living abroad

@patobanton said:

"Bro abroad life is not easy but why every day lives lost through back way."

@Tunji_Agbejimi said:

"Abroad is not for everyone. Works for some."

@JAY001 said:

"You have everything but you still deal with depression everyday… in the midst of your abundance. You still feel empty and lonely … ama-good-evening Dey hungry me much."

@user8182949796774 said:

"The America done tayer me. Them warn me I no hear. America is just overrated."

@kenz.reviews said:

"That’s the reason why I had To make some little money and left.. Africa is better if you got money to build your standard of living."

@hayatbl2018 said:

"If someone as a poor person survives in Nigeria he will survive at anywhere around the world."

Man shows menial job he is doing abroad

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who lives in the UK shared a video showing people what he does for a living over there.

The man said he suffers a lot to make money abroad, insisting that making it there is not as easy as people think.

In the video he shared, the man was spotted working at a place that appeared to be a warehouse, carrying loads on his head.

