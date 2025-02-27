A woman who was about to board her flight in the United States of America (USA) decided to anoint the aircraft

The woman was said to have performed the anointing at Orlando, Florida, shortly before setting foot in the aeroplane

This is coming after a series of air mishaps in the US, including one which left 67 people dead in Washington, DC

A woman has gone viral on social media after she anointed an aircraft before boarding in the United States.

The woman was spotted with a bottle of holy water in her and she proceeded to use it on the airplane.

In the video which was posted by CBS News, the woman removed some of the water in the bottle and did a sign of the cross with it on the aircraft.

She also appeared to have said her prayers before boarding. According to the CBS News, the woman performed the religious act in Orlando, Florida.

This is coming after a string of air mishaps in the US, including one that killed 67 people in Washington, DC.

CBS News wrote:

"A woman in Orlando, Florida said a prayer and anointed a plane with holy water before boarding her flight on Saturday. Concerns regarding the safety of flying have risen after a recent string of aviation incidents, including the deadly midair collision last month between a plane and a helicopter above the Potomac River near Washington D.C."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman annoints airplane before boarding her flight

@boston lad said:

"Not such thing as “holy water”

@kola said:

"These comments are so sad, you guys really need to search for your creator."

@Shirley Bowersock said:

"She just saved that plane by blessing it with God's love. Amen! Jesus has you."

@Sam said:

"She could have been arrested. This pmo so bad."

@Woske said:

"I’m Christian and don’t feel comfortable with this lady and her weird water thing."

@kenz said:

"I’m not religious but this would make me feel safer probably lmaoo."

@Elizabeth said:

"Everyone should be on there praying and bless that plane!! The evil on this earth now is insane!"

@Marcel The Frenchie said:

"Who cares though. If she feels safer then why not? To all my fellow Atheists, stop ranting over this."

@x._killablame_.x said:

"I don’t get the logic, if he wanted to protect you he would. some blessed salt water is gonna stop what’s gonna happen."

@BrickAction said:

"I’m not a praying person or a religious person but to the ppl who are actually annoyed- I think you need to chill out. Religious ppl exist and they have their practices."

Passenger recounts air crash after surviving

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, an air passenger has given an account of what happened shortly before an aeroplane crashed in Toronto, Canada.

The Delta Airlines aircraft flew into Toronto from Minneapolis with 80 passengers and it crashed at the airport.

After the plane turned upside down, many of the passengers were seen in a video struggling inside the fuselage but no one died.

