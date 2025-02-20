The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has completed its 2024 recruitment exercise and successful applicants have begun receiving notice of their employment

While some applicants wait in anticipation, some have proudly displayed their emails showing that they were successful

A lecturer proudly informed people on social media that his brother was also selected and released their WhatsApp chat as proof

Nigerians have joined a lecturer in celebrating after his brother was selected by the NNPC Limited after scaling through the recruitment process.

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 45,689 people sat for the NNPC limited computer-based aptitude test as part of its recruitment exercise.

He got NNPC Limited job without any connection. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: The Yudel Media, Facebook/Usama Ladan Muhammad

Source: Getty Images

Lecturer celebrates brother NNPC Limited employed

In a Facebook post, a Nigerian academic Usama Ladan Muhammad urged applicants to check their emails.

The excited lecturer said his brother got selected without any connection.

"If you applied for NNPCL job, check your email. My brother got it without any connection. Alhamdulillah," he wrote and displayed a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat where his brother told him about getting a mail.

Man celebrates his NNPC Limited employment. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: The Yudel Media

Source: Getty Images

NNPC Limited's fresh update

In a recent statement, the NNPC Limited informed the public that its recruitment exercise was conducted with utmost fairness, transparency and rigour.

The statement further said that successful candidates would receive their employment letters. A part of NNPCL's statement read:

“...We express our sincere gratitude to all applicants who participated in the process. We are hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Limited.

“We continue to uphold our commitment to excellence and equal opportunity in our hiring processes as we strive to build a world-class energy company."

NNPC fresh employee celebrated online

Engr Mubarak Alhassan Mniob said:

"MashAllah Alhamdulillah Congratulations."

Aminullah Abubakar said:

"Alhamdulillah!

"Congratulations 👏 to him."

Muhammad Mustapha Umar said:

"Merit merit.

"He deserves it.

"Congratulations."

Aminullah Abubakar said:

"Alhamdulillah!

"Congratulations 👏 to him."

Ahmed Isyaku Garba said:

"It has always been free and fair in NNPCL recruitment."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had displayed the employment mail he received from NNPC.

Man who missed wedding gets NNPC employment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who had missed his wedding to participate in the NNPC recruitment examination has been employed.

A man who claims to be a colleague of the recently employed person said the exam fell on the same date as the wedding. His actions made his colleagues give him a nickname, “Angon NNPC”. His colleague's story on X read:

"My colleague whose wedding was on the same day with the recruitment exam, man went for the exam and didn't attend the wedding, we all start calling him angon NNPC from then, Alhamdulillah he got the job with no connection, whatever you do in this life trust Allah.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng