A Nigerian man said it is not good that the late Herbert Wigwe's family are dragging each other in court over his estate.

The late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe died in a plane crash in the USA a year ago, but he left a vast estate.

The Nigerian man said it was sad that the family was in dispute over Herbert Wigwe's estate. Photo credit: Wigwe University and The Cable.

What the Wigwe estate case is all about

It was reported by The Guardian Newspapers that his father, Pastor Shyngle Wiwe and Chukwuka Wigwe had approached the courts asking that an administrator be appointed to head Herbert Wigwe's estate.

The defendants in the case are Uche Wigwe, Aigboje AIG Imoukhiede, and Miss Otutochi Channel Wigwe who is Herbert Wigwe's 26-year-old daughter.

Although the court had declined to grant the prayers of the claimants, Nigerians are reacting to the development online.

In his reaction, David Ofor said it was sad that the family were in dispute on how to manage the late banker's sprawling estate.

He said:

"Just one year of Herbert Wigwe’s demise, reports have it that his extended family led by his father are already at loggerheads with Herbert’s children over the properties the late banker left. They have even dragged the children to court."

David said it is good for one to have a will which would spell out the details of how an estate could be shared should anything happen.

David said:

"Omo, whatever you do in this life, ensure you have a will o, nobody knows tomorrow. This is really sad to say the least."

Who is an estate administrator?

An estate administrator is a person appointed by the court to manage the estate of a deceased person who didn't leave a will or if there is a dispute in the will.

According to Mergen Law:

"An administrator of an estate is someone who is appointed by the court. An administrator may be appointed when a deceased person has a will but does not appoint an executor. An administrator for an estate may also be appointed if the appointed executor refuses to carry out the executor's duties, cannot carry out the duties, or has died."

See his post below:

Reactions to Herbert Wigwe's estate saga

@Phenomena_IKB said:

"That's the East, fathers and mothers inherit their children's wealth."

@KayKayl14 said:

"Incidentally, the writing of Will & Executorship is one of the specialist services bankers sell to their customers. So what happened?"

@winnings77 said:

"When this man died, I new many properties will lost, many will be untraceable. Father, first son and mother? So many secrets where buried!"

@AdemolaArc said:

"WILL is good but someone like him will never thought of it bcos he’s still very young, smart and healthy. God knows the best."

