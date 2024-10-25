A Nigerian lady who is a student at Wigwe University has shared a video showing herself and other students in class

Wigwe University is located in Isiokpo and it was founded by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank

In one of the videos she posted, the lady showed that Nollywood actor Sam Dede, was in class with them but didn't say if she teaches there

A lady studying at Wigwe University shared a video showing her first day in school.

The lady also shared a series of other videos showing the classroom and some environments in the school.

The lady shared a video of the Wigwe University hostel. Photo credit: TikTok/@sesmama.0 and Wigwe University.

Source: UGC

Wigwe University, which recently kicked off academic activities, was founded by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe.

In one of the videos, @sesmama.0 showed popular Nollywood actor, Sam Dede in her class.

However, she did not mention if Sam Dede is a lecturer in the prestigious school.

What Wigwe University looks like

In another video, the student showed a sneak peek into the school environment and her hostel.

The hostels look so large and neat and the interiors look so habitable.

She also said the school has some electric buses that can carry students around the campus.

The student also showed the school's cafeteria and how the classes are arranged.

She said the school has a gym, a cinema and a salon in one of the beautiful buildings.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Wigwe University

@Jey said:

"Wow, so Wigwe University has commenced academic activities. great."

@Macaulay Emmanuel

"Waitin Sam Dede come find for here na?"

@investorsuccess said:

"Big congratulations Wigwe University."

@pretty.amah said:

"My lecturer Sam Dede."

@~MG~ said:

"If nor be small thing I for just come start this school make I day see this man face everyday."

@ÐìÆÌŊƐ asked:

"Abeg where dis school? I wan transfer come."

School Fees And Courses At James Hope University

Meanwhile, a video of James Hope University built by Zenith Bank founder, Jim Ovia was shared online and it caught people's attention.

James Hope University located in Lekki, Lagos state has listed its courses and the school fees students pay in the school.

According to information on the James Hope University website, the school offers postgraduate courses in different areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng