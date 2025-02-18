There was a plane crash in Toronto, Canada and the moment was captured in a terrifying video trending online

The video shows that the aeroplane turned upside down at the Canadian Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday

There were 80 passengers and crew in the aircraft and some of them were seen screaming for help as rescue operatives rallied round

Some passengers were seen in a crashed aeroplane when they were waiting desperately to be helped by rescue workers.

In the video posted on TikTok, the passengers were spotted upside down because the plane's fuselage also turned upside down.

The crashed Delta Airlines Aircraft had 80 passengers. Photo credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto and CFOTO.

Source: Getty Images

The plane crash happened on Monday, February 17 at the Canadian Toronto Pearson Airport.

In the video reposted by Daily Mail, the passengers were struggling inside the obviously cramped aeroplane as rescue officials rallied around.

According to news reports, the crashed aircraft belongs to Delta Airlines and it flew from Minneapolis to Toronto.

It crashed on the tarmac, leaving its 80 passengers desperately in need of a rescue.

All the 80 passengers survived but 18 were reported injured.

One of the passengers, John Nelson told CNN:

“When we got finished, I was upside down, everybody else was there as well. “We tried to get out of there as quickly as possible.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of crashed airplane

gitready said:

Thank GOD you’re ok- but how the HELL does a plane crash UPSIDE DOWN!?!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng