An aircraft has gone missing in the United States, sending rescue officials into a frenzy in an effort to find it

The aircraft is a Bering Air Caravan and it was said to have disappeared over Alaska while flying from Unalakleet to Nome

The aircraft had nine passengers and a pilot according to Alaska's Department of Public Safety (ADPS)

The Cessna Caravan left Unalakleet at 2.37pm but officials lost contact with it one hour after take off.

David Olson, director of operations for Bering Air said search and rescue are currently ongoing.

His words:

"Staff at Bering Air are working hard to gather details, get emergency assistance, search and rescue going."

Source: Legit.ng