A Nigerian lady got people talking after she shared how an unusual garri recipe was made at a sign-out party.

A male student was seen preparing the garri in a big bowl, and the ingredients he used surprised many.

She shared how the garri was made during sign-out party. Photo: @amdavidlasty

In a video by @amdavidlasty, a student captured the moment the garri was being made while describing it as “rich man garri”.

Garri recipe at sign-out party trends

Instead of the regular accompaniments like groundnut and milk, which goes with garri, the student added some other ingredients, which left onlookers stunned.

Some of the ingredients included grapes, granules, alcoholic drinks, and other food items.

The meal was made in a big bowl and served to students in small cups.

The lady who shared the video said:

“POV: I went to my friend’s graduation but ended up drinking rich man garri. It was a fun experience, and I enjoyed drinking the garri.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail garri recipe at sign-out party

Many who came across the viral video shared their opinion on the ingredients that were used to make the garri.

@sandy Brown said:

"Tell us the truth ,it was not nice right?"

@ola said:

"Must they spoil it by adding alcohol?"

@Erica_Verse said:

"Abeg, was it sweet? Even that grape inside sef. Which kind garri be that?"

@SpongeBob said:

"Today don, Ñà where to see tomorrow own chop remain, the one make I be carry go house, be like I go warm am tomorrow."

@Cutelyn_Official said:

"Am I the only one who shouted when I saw him pouring Azul."

@P_LAY_ER said:

"POV:-Have you drink azul before?? Me:-Ehmmm yes inside Garri."

@tobidavid said:

"na Garri parfait be this oo."

In related stories, a lady got engaged during her sign-out day, while another got a cash gift from her sister.

Man gets 50 litres of fuel on sign-out day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady surprised her boyfriend with 50 litres of fuel and N200,000 cash on his sign-out day.

The lady also brought him other gifts, like shoes, to the admiration of other students around them.

Those who came across the video hailed the lady and congratulated both of them on their sign-out day.

