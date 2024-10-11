A Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend on her sign-out day, and she happily accepted his proposal

The proposal occurred on his girlfriend’s sign-out day, as she was wearing a sign-out shirt and holding the money bouquet he gave to her

A Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend on her sign-out day in the presence of many.

The man knelt and brought out a ring for the proposal.

Man proposes to girlfriend on her sign-out day. Photo: @billionzcaritas

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @itzpromcy, the lady was shocked by the proposal.

She almost ran off, but another lady pulled her closer to her man.

He slipped the ring into her fingers, and they hugged happily.

The video was captioned:

“God when. congratulation Nwa.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady accepts proposal

People who came across the video commented on the lady’s funny reaction to the proposal and congratulated the couple.

@Eunique said:

"Why she dey rotate the earth? Data no dey last again abeg."

@soniaomah said:

"You know won say yes Abi you want make I come collect the ring from him."

@Dëbørãh Ãdådīçhē said:

"Congratulations to you dear. I tap from ur blessings."

@pink dairy said:

"chai so beautiful god when hoo."

@Chisom said:

U na go just Dey oppress people make u na allow us way wan school finish na."

@Big baby said:

"Na girlfriend way calm down my brother go marry. Congratulations mama."

Source: Legit.ng