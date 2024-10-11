Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend on her Sign-out Day, She Happily Accepts, Video Goes Viral
Family and Relationships

Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend on her Sign-out Day, She Happily Accepts, Video Goes Viral

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend on her sign-out day, and she happily accepted his proposal
  • The proposal occurred on his girlfriend’s sign-out day, as she was wearing a sign-out shirt and holding the money bouquet he gave to her
  • People who came across the video commented on the lady’s funny reaction to the proposal and congratulated the couple

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

A Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend on her sign-out day in the presence of many.

The man knelt and brought out a ring for the proposal.

Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend on her Sign-out Day, She Happily Accepts
Man proposes to girlfriend on her sign-out day. Photo: @billionzcaritas
Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @itzpromcy, the lady was shocked by the proposal.

She almost ran off, but another lady pulled her closer to her man.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Sign-out day: Lady denied entry into school due to lash extension, she cries out in viral video

He slipped the ring into her fingers, and they hugged happily.

The video was captioned:

“God when. congratulation Nwa.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady accepts proposal

People who came across the video commented on the lady’s funny reaction to the proposal and congratulated the couple.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Eunique said:

"Why she dey rotate the earth? Data no dey last again abeg."

@soniaomah said:

"You know won say yes Abi you want make I come collect the ring from him."

@Dëbørãh Ãdådīçhē said:

"Congratulations to you dear. I tap from ur blessings."

@pink dairy said:

"chai so beautiful god when hoo."

@Chisom said:

U na go just Dey oppress people make u na allow us way wan school finish na."

@Big baby said:

"Na girlfriend way calm down my brother go marry. Congratulations mama."

Read related stories on sign-out day

Read also

Sign-out day: Young man cries after his girlfriend of five years rejects his proposal, video trends

Man proposes to girlfriend on sign-out day

In a related story, a Nigerian man wowed many when he got down on one knee to propose to his small-sized girlfriend in her school.

The proposal was on the lady’s sign-out day. In an interesting twist, she rejected the man.

A video which captured the moment went viral on TikTok, and many people reacted to the proposal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: