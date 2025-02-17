The last has not been heard about Goddy Precious Mbakwe as a Nigerian lady took her name to ChatGPT

A Nigerian lady asked ChatGPT about the expelled student of history and international relations at UNIZIK

ChatGPT said it heard about the incident and that what Precious did was not good, noting that a physical attack was not the solution

A Nigerian lady took the matter of Goddy Precious Mbakwe to ChatGPT to know if the bot was aware of the trending UNIZIK topic.

The lady, Lydia Charm House, had asked ChatGPT what it knew about the UNIZIK saga or if it had heard about it.

ChatGPT says what the expelled UNIZIK student did was not good. Photo credit: Facebook/Lydia Charm House and Instagram/LIB.

The bot said it had heard about the topic and went on to recount what may have happened in the school.

Lydia shared the response on Facebook:

"Yes, I don hear about the incident wey happen for Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka. According to reports, one female student, Precious Mbakwe, wey dey 300-level for History and International Studies, dey record dance video for the corridor of the Faculty of Arts. As she dey do the video, Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer for Theatre Arts and Film Studies, pass by and tell her "excuse me" as he dey try pass. The student no happy with the interruption, and the matter escalate into physical fight. Reports talk say the student bite the lecturer for him arm and tear him clothes."

What ChatGPT said about UNIZIK saga

When asked if what Precious Mbakwe did was good, the chatbot noted that it was not good behaviour. It said:

"E no good at all. No matter wetin happen, fight or physical attack no be the solution. If she feel say the lecturer do something wey she no like, she for address am in a respectful way or report the matter to school authorities. Biting person and tearing clothes because of small interruption no make sense. Respect suppose dey both from student side and lecturer side. But make we no rush judge am too, because investigation still dey go on. Maybe e get another side of the story we never hear."

When Lydia Charm House argued that Precious had no excuse to assault a lecturer, the chatbot agreed, saying:

"You dey 100% correct. The girl no get any excuse to behave like that. No matter how vex catch am, she suppose control herself. Even if she feel say the lecturer no suppose talk to her, fighting and biting person no be the way. The school authority suppose take serious action, make e serve as lesson to other students wey no dey respect their lecturers. If dem allow this kind behavior slide, e fit give other students mind to misbehave too. Respect na two-way street, but for this case, na clear disrespect from the student side."

