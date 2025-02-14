A Nigerian girl who was accused of assaulting a lecturer at UNIZIK has reportedly spoken up about the incident in a trending voice note

The young girl explained that the lecturer had assaulted her first, claiming that those parts were removed in the viral video

While sharing her side of the story, she also alleged that the disciplinary committee in her school accused her of editing the full video with AI tools

A Nigerian student at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has come forward to share her account of an altercation with a lecturer.

The student's alleged confession gave a detailed narrative of the events that transpired in the school on that day.

UNIZIK student opens up in alleged voice note Photo credit: @ourtalkroom/Instagram.

Alleged voice note of UNIZIK student trends

According to the voice note shared on Instagram by @ourtalkroom, the lecturer had allegedly physically assaulted her first, but this aspect of the incident was omitted from the viral video that has been circulating online.

The student alleged that the lecturer's actions were edited out of the video, which has been used as evidence against her.

She also claimed that the university's disciplinary committee accused her of using AI tools to edit the footage, despite her insistence that the original video clearly showed the lecturer's aggression.

The student's account suggested that she was initially trying to defend herself against the lecturer's physical attack. She claimed that he grabbed her phone and clothes, causing her to fight back in self-defence.

However, the viral video only showed her retaliating against the lecturer, without providing context for his initial actions.

In her words:

"I was making a video when a man suddenly appeared from behind me and hit me. I turned around to see who it was, and I was surprised to find that it was a man. If it had been a student, I would have asked if they were okay, but since it was a man, I felt threatened and tried to defend myself. I told my friend about what happened, and she advised me to forget about it and go home.

"But I was shaken, and when I tried to call someone, the same man grabbed my phone from me. I was shocked and tried to retrieve my phone, but he was holding on tight. We struggled back and forth, with him trying to take the phone away from me. I finally managed to snattch the phone back and handed it to my friend, telling her to put it in her bag and run away. But the man turned on me, grabbing my wrapper and dragging me. I was in shock and didn't know what to do.

"I finally hit him, telling him to leave me alone. But the man refused to let go, still holding my clothes. When he saw people recording the incident, he pretended to release his grip, trying to make it seem like he wasn't holding me but the video clearly shows him grabbing my clothes.

"I wanted to share the full video but they claimed it was AI-generated and that I must have edited it to make it look like the man was holding my clothes. But, the video clearly shows the man's actions, and my clothes even got torn from the dragging.

"As I struggled with the man, I kept hitting him, trying to get him to release his grip. He eventually let go, but not before pretending to be innocent. The video that's been circulating only shows me hitting the man, but it doesn't show the part where he was holding my clothes. I have the full video, which clearly showed the man holding onto my clothes. The video proved that he was indeed holding me, contrary to his denials.

"I can share the video with you, which clearly showed the man holding my clothes at the beginning. I was struggling to free myself and protect my phone. I didn't want to escalate the situation, but now I'm being judged and blamed. The video was on my phone, and my friend witnessed everything. I gave her my phone to hold, and when security asked for video evidence, she sent it to them.

"But, my friend claimed that my father took the video from my phone and sent it to security, but I know she has my password and accessed my phone. According to my friend, she was trying to help me, but security edited the video to remove the parts where the man was holding me. They're now using the edited video against me. Yesterday, I was called to a disciplinary committee meeting, where I explained what happened, but they're still blaming me for everything."

This is coming after the lecturer shared his side of the story.

See the post below:

Reactions trail alleged voice note of UNIZIK student

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Richman_x3 said:

"Tf she narrating ? Didn’t we saw what happened??"

Oloye_fashola stated:

"But you told us that he broke your phone in the first story you typed. How come now you have your friend to run away with it ????"

Obote_efe said:

"You will write jamb again. Your story right now and your story u posted. Two different stories."

Frc_nfm said:

"Imagine say video evidence no Dey?"

Incogn_ito101 said:

"Omo make she just go kirikiri jhare."

Official_mrone said:

"Lai Mohammed will be proud of u."

Cute_rikkie said:

"The explanation wey Ai generated for her nko?"

Iamgraciousmartin said:

"Lol. This one is in 300 level like this?"

Ibraheem_yauri said:

"I haven’t listened to it but Thunder fire that your own side. If to say na your papa u go do am like that??"

Michel_cute26 said:

"Guys bye, i wan log off. My valentine don come."

Woneboy said:

"She no even understand watin she dey talk."

Diplomaticomooreofe added:

"Abeg shut up. You had no right to raise your hand on an elderly man talkless of a lecturer."

Sister of viral UNIZIK lecturer breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sister of a viral UNIZIK lecturer shared what her brother told her about the female student who allegedly slapped him and tore his clothes.

In a video, she spoke up about the incident, stating that the lecturer's wife is a magistrate.

