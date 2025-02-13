A Nigerian lady has shared a screenshot revealing her mother's stance regarding the trending saga between a UNIZIK student and a lecturer

She posted screenshots of her mother's messages where she condemned the female student for her action

Remember, it was earlier alleged that the student slapped a lecturer, Chukwudi Okoye, and tore his clothes in the presence of other students

A Nigerian mother's candid opinion on the recent controversy surrounding a University of Nnamdi Azikiwe (UNIZIK) student and a lecturer has gone viral.

The mother's stance was posted by her daughter on X, revealing her genuine concern about the student's actions.

Mum criticises UNIZIK student who allegedly slapped lecturer

The daughter, @lunch_with_ebube, posted a screenshot of her mother's WhatsApp messages, which condemned the student's behaviour and stated the consequences of her actions.

This was after it was alleged that the student had slapped a lecturer and torn his clothes in front of other students.

In her messages, the mother cautioned against allowing anger to dictate one's actions, especially in situations where others may hold power.

She also questioned whether the student had evidence to support her claims, suggesting that her actions may have been impulsive and unwise.

Her messages showed concern for the student's well-being and future, as well as a desire to impart wisdom and caution her own daughter.

Speaking further, she claimed that the student will be rusticated, prosecuted and also stigmatised by her teachers.

In her words:

"Don't even go there, Ebube. The girl will be rusticated and prosecuted. She will be stigmatised by her teachers. Her parents will now be labelled as not having trained their daughter right. Never let your anger be unleashed where your detractors hold sway. Even if they had earlier beef, does she have evidence? Las Las she go go psychia."

While sharing the screenshot online, the proud daughter praised her mother's wisdom and called her the 'most intelligent woman ever.'

"My mum is the most intelligent woman ever. We all know the truth to this UNIZIK girl gist," she said.

Reactions as Nigerian mum speaks on UNIZIK incident

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Nwisi James said:

"Your mum is intelligent, she giving that law vibes."

Prodigee said:

"Lol. I don't have much to say but let's just try to do the right things as humans and like it or not. Wot u sow u Gon reap and we the so called Gen-z need to start having regards for our elders."

Unbothered wrote:

"Omo. Na the first post about the UNIZIK matter wey I go comment be this. This your mama sabi, can I interact with her. She's really embedded with knowledge."

Kennedy Nwali reacted:

"That girl is shamelessly arrogant and unruly. The moment I saw that video with her rascality, even before her lengthy write-up started trending, I knew she would twist it to appear the man molested her. Saying the man groped her chest region is a fat lie from pit of hell."

Ekenevictore added:

"Hope you think like her?"

See the post below:

Sister of viral UNIZIK lecturer breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sister of a viral UNIZIK lecturer shared what her brother told her about the female student who allegedly slapped him and tore his clothes.

In a video, she spoke up about the incident, stating that the lecturer's wife is a magistrate.

