A Nigerian man is of the view that Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye started the problem that led to a fracas between him and a female student

The man said Dr Okoye was wrong to have touched a female student while passing, insisting it was the touch that started the whole problem

He said Dr Okoye should never have touched the student since he had already said "excuse me" when he was about passing

A Nigerian man has blamed Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye for the incident that occurred between him and a student at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka.

In a video interview, the man was of the view that Dr Okoye was the one who started the problem.

The man said the lecturer was to blame for touching the student. Photo credit: X/Instablog9ja and Instagram/LIB.

Many Nigerians have defended Dr Okoye as they regard him as the victim of the whole drama which unfolded at UNIZIK.

Some said the lady is to blame for allegedly slapping someone who is older than her and who is a lecturer in her school.

They called for the student to be punished for the misdemeanour while others said she should be expelled.

But in his opinion, the man who spoke in the now-viral video said the lecturer was wrong to have touched the lady.

He said since the lecturer had said "excuse me" he should not have touched the lady.

His words:

"I think that the culprit here, first and foremost is the lecturer. He didn't behave like a lecturer on the day. You could say excuse me without touching people. That's not a male that you are touching, that's a female. And you are supposed to be like her teacher. You are supposed to be high up there. You are not supposed to touch. That's the beginning of the whole problem. The touch was the beginning of the whole problem. This guy clearly started the problem by touching her. I mean, why then were you excusing yourself if you were going to touch her? What is the meaning of excuse me? If you were going to touch her, why not just touch her and not say excuse me? Because courtesy is excuse me without touching."

He insisted there were other parts of the problem which were not captured on camera. He said he suspects that the lady said nasty things that inflamed the issue. The video was posted on X by Instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to UNIZIK incident

@FabsTola said:

"His only fault is touching her but the girl làcks manners normally."

@Onyenazumu said:

"Just imagine if it was a female lecturer that was treated like that by a male student , this same man would come out to say: "The boy's reaction after getting touched by a female lecturer was DISPROPORTIONATE "

