A Nigerian lady recently sparked outrage on social media after posting the voice note she received from a friend.

The voice note contained a series of comments that she believed were intrusive and insensitive about her marital life.

Married lady posts voice note from friend

Estyglow, who posted the voice note on TikTok, had earlier shared photos of her traditional wedding on WhatsApp.

Her friend's response to the photos was unexpected, as she posed a series of questions and comments about her decision not to have children yet.

"Esther I don't understand you o. Esther you no wan born? Esther abeg born make I come carry baby. You just dey school since. Use school dey deceive us. Do fast nau. Person wey marry since, you no know say you suppose born. Do born abeg make I come rub powder," she said.

Esther lamented that her friend's tone was not only intrusive but also laced with a sense of entitlement and judgment.

She noted that asking a married woman why she hadn't given birth was very insensitive and shouldn't be condoned.

According to her, she immediately went ahead to block her friend on WhatsApp for making such remarks about her marital and personal life.

In her words:

"POV: I decided to post my traditional wedding pictures on my WhatsApp story. For marriage that will be clocking 2 years by June. Na em be I don marry since. Very insensitive question to ask a married woman."

Reactions as married lady posts voice note online

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the voice note.

@Mimisylvia said:

"My marriage will be one year in April almost everyday someone will ask me this question and I’m tired, I hope this hallelujah challenge this year change my story."

@UMUAHIA - BAKER said:

"Y'all relax, no body is asking about how close they are! This conversation is based on the relationship of the Easter and the poster. Me and my friends Dey gist like this."

@Deenjay said:

"This was the same situation i was going through after marriage o, everywhere i go people be asking when will you invite us for naming ceremony, the God i worship is not asleep. I’m now 2 months."

@pretty_suregurl wrote:

"My friend got married in January 2021, relocated with her hubby, I have never for once asked her anything about child bearing. I know in my mind she’s TTC, I always include her in my prayers."

@XstarSamuel reacted:

"Hey God see question. I felt bad cos my name is Esther also and I’ve been trying for 3 yrs now. So is just like dis person is talking to me. GOD pls bless all the TTC mum with their babies this year."

@callme_Nma added:

"If na my friend send me this thing I won’t get angry, I go just laugh tell her make she come help me cuz I know how we joke. I’m married and my best friend doesn’t joke with my son."

